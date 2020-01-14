Love Island's Ollie Williams 'has QUIT the show'

Ollie Williams has reportedly quit Love Island after just days in the villa.

The Lord-to-be, 23, caused controversy when he entered the South African villa after photos emerged showing him posing with dead animals.

It was then claimed he was the director of a company called Cornish Sporting Agency and viewers called for him to be removed from the show.

Read more: Love Island bosses 'refuse to axe contestant Ollie Williams over game hunter claims'

A source told The Sun: "The show made Ollie realise he wasn't ready to be in another serious relationship and he still has really strong feelings for Laura [his ex-girlfriend].

"Meeting girls who were so different to him and his background only clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was only fair to leave the competition and sort his head out.

"He told producers and acted on his feelings as soon as he made up his mind."

A spokesperson for the show said: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else...

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love.

"If I carried on anything with Paige [fellow contestant] or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."

There's been much debate after photos Ollie uploaded to Instagram appeared to show him posing with animals he'd killed.

Ollie has reportedly left the villa (Credit: ITV2)

The pictures have now been deleted, but the revelation has left a sour taste in the mouths of viewers.

One viewer spat: "That Ollie Williams on the new Love Island series is a trophy hunter and has loads of pics of him next to endangered animals he's killed, and he's going on Love Island??? Boot him off – doesn't deserve a platform."

Another demanded: "@loveisland Please remove Ollie Williams from the show. He can deny all he wants, but the pics don't lie. Please don't support someone like this. It will say a lot about you all if he remains on the show."

And a third said: "Ollie Williams is a bloodthirsty game hunter. Kick the sicko off the programme."

231 complaints were made to Ofcom, specifically referencing Ollie's inclusion in the line-up.

View this post on Instagram Shouldn’t have taken my goggles off. 👓#homefromhome #yachtclub A post shared by Ollie Williams (@olliesjwilliams) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:17am PST

Read more: Love Island fans call for Ollie Williams to be removed from show amid trophy hunter claims

However, a source close to Ollie has defended him, telling The Sun: "It is categorically untrue to suggest Ollie is involved in hunting for sport. Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

"Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals, and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

"There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in. At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game."

