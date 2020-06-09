Zayn Malik's sister reveals she's received death threats over her baby daughter

The younger sister of Zayn Malik, Safaa, has revealed she has received death threats over her baby daughter.

The 17-year-old and husband Martin Tiser welcomed their daughter Zaneyah in January.

Zayn Malik is expecting his own baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Peter Andre reveals his own family's shocking experience of racism

Following her arrival, Safaa created an Instagram account for the tot, which now has 32.9k followers.

Sadly, the profile has been hit by a string of nasty comments, particularly aimed at Safaa and her innocent baby girl.

Safaa highlighted the abuse on her Instagram account with the words: "What a disgusting world!!"

A troll – who believed they were talking to Safaa – had written under an image of Zaneyah: "Your baby’s ugly."

Safaa is the sister of One Direction star Zayn Malik (Credit: Splash)

They added: "Got married to cover that fact that you was pregnant."

The cruel troll persisted in sending vicious comments, telling Safaa: "When her kid dies you’ll listen, lol. Hope her kid dies, it’s ugly anyway."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Safaa previously opened up about motherhood, telling her followers: "Being a young mom means that we met a little early but it also means I get to love you a little longer.

"Some people said that my life ended when I had a baby but my life had just began.

"You didn’t take away from my future, you gave me a new one. Repost if you are a proud mother."

When did Safaa give birth?

The teenager married her boyfriend, 18-year-old Martin, in her hometown of Bradford, West Yorkshire, in September last year, a few days after she turned 17.

She later gave birth to Zaneyah in January, revealing the exciting news in a post shared online.

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham ramp up security on £6m Cotswolds home

The post included a message revealing her name, Zaneyah, and her weight, 8lbs 3oz.

Zayn's family still live in Bradford, where he grew up, along with his siblings, including oldest sister, 28-year-old Doniya.

Mum Trisha previously revealed that while Zayn, 27, was close to his sisters, none of them would be looking to follow their brother and try for a career in the music industry.

She said: "None of the sisters will follow Zayn's footsteps into a music career... He'll tease his sisters, he'll hug them and they might have an argument like brothers and sisters do. He spoils [Safaa]."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.