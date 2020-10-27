X Factor singer Danny Tetley has had his 17-year sentence for sexually exploiting seven teenagers cut.

The ITV talent show semi-finalist was jailed for nine years in January.

Tetley, 39, plead guilty to inducing boys between the ages of 14 and 16 to send him indecent images in exchange for money. Two further charges related to the distribution of indecent images.

His sentence was part of an extended 17-year term. And that meant he was due to be closely monitored on licence for eight years after his release from prison.

Danny Tetley starred on the X Factor in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

But following an appeal that sentence has been reduced.

Lady Justice Simler said at the High Court that it was ‘too lengthy’.

This kind of abuse can have a profound and long-lasting impact.

Tetley – who took part in The X Factor on the 15th series in 2018 – will now be monitored on licence for five years instead.

The Criminal Appeal Office said: “The full court allowed the appeal and the sentence is now an extended sentence of 14 years, comprising a custodial term of nine years and an extended period of license of five years.”

He was jailed earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Delivering the original verdict, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said Tetley “exploited” his X Factor status, and described him as a “highly predatory and manipulative individual”.

X Factor’s Danny Tetley ‘likened to Jimmy Savile’

The parents of the singer’s youngest victims later slammed Tetley as a “monster” for grooming their son.

The 14-year-old’s father told reporters: “I feel like a failure. Tetley befriended kids who were X Factor fans. It’s very similar to how Jimmy Savile operated.”

There has been a reduction in Danny Tetley’s sentence (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

An NSPCC spokesman emphasised how damaging such abuse can be after the initial sentencing.

They said: “Tetley’s use of his TV appearances and promises of money in the thousands of messages he sent these boys, are an example of the depraved lengths that predators will go to in their pursuit of victims.

“This kind of abuse can have a profound and long-lasting impact, and this case underlines why it is so vital that social media companies are forced to make safeguarding our children their top priority.

“We continue to call on the government to introduce new legislation that enforces a formal Duty of Care to keep young people safe online.”

