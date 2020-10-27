Viewers were impressed to see two hunky twins taking part in BBC quiz show Pointless yesterday evening (Monday, October 26).

Hugo and Patrick did not triumph during last night’s episode – but they still proved winners with those watching at home.

The strapping brothers made it to the final two teams of the game series hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

Co-host Richard Osman explained that the brothers had been devastated to lose out on a previous appearance.

Hunky twins made quite the impression on Pointless (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

They had been knocked out at the head-to-head stage but were returning to play again.

Richard revealed how returning partnerships are often philosophical about appearing again after losing.

However, to laughter, Richard explained the siblings from Crawley in West Sussex were determined to improve.

He joked they told him they had been “absolutely gutted” to miss out on making it to the final.

But it wasn’t the twins’ progress on Pointless that viewers seemed to be most interested in.

Alexander Armstrong is the ever-present host of Pointless (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What viewers said about the hunky Pointless twins

“Really shouldn’t be fancying the hot twins on #Pointless given they’re probably a decade younger than me,” one person gushed on Twitter.

“But oh my God.”

Adding a heart eyes emoji to their post, another person wrote: “Hugo and Patrick look, erm…”

And reacting to Hugo and Patrick appearing in a previous episode, yet another admirer declared themselves “very impressed”.

Someone else also light-heartedly commented about the twins’ huge size.

They tweeted: “#Pointless those two big twins must have literally eaten their parents out of house and home growing up!”

However, despite their popularity with viewers, it was a game of mixed fortunes for the twins.

Hugo and Patrick did not claim victory on Pointless (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The pair almost made it to the final – but were pipped at the penultimate stage.

And in a disappointment for Hugo and Patrick, they could have no qualms about leaving as they departed the show.

They were soundly beaten by opponents Maggie and Tony, who knocked out the twins 2-0.

It seems Maggie and Tony knew more about identifying knots and opera-pop crossovers than the rugby-playing brothers.

Unfortunately, however, Maggie and Tony did not win the jackpot on their own second appearance on the show.

– Pointless airs on BBC One on weekdays from 5.15pm

