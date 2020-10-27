Lorraine forced to change her dress after unfortunate wardrobe malfunction

Lorraine Kelly was forced to swap her dress last minute on her hit ITV show today.

The television presenter, 60, admitted to viewers that she had to change her outfit after a rather embarrassing fashion disaster.

She spoke to GMB hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins in a vibrant pink dress.

But when she appeared on her own show Lorraine, she was wearing an elegant emerald green frock.

And it was all because the buttons popped off her pink attire.

Addressing her viewers, Lorraine said: “Some of you may be thinking why I’ve changed my outfit.

Lorraine busted out of her original dress on Tuesday’s episode (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Lorraine’s original dress?

“The buttons on my other outfit popped off and I didn’t have enough time to fix it.”

She later took to Instagram to reiterate the debacle.

Sharing in view of her some 401,000 followers, she explained: “The eagle eyed amongst you will notice I’ve changed since I did my trail on GMB ten mins ago – the button popped on red silk dress and no@time to sew it back on properly! Oops – so today’s outfit is now dress @frenchconnection Shoes @kurtgeiger #highstreetfashion.”

However, dozens of fans appeared quite pleased with the switch up, and complimented her on the stunning green choice.

One user praised: “And it’s lovely, love this shade of green and shoes are fabulous.”

But viewers were delighted with Lorraine’s new dress (Credit: ITV)

Fans just love her emerald green frock

While another user gushed: “Loooove you in that emerald green! Xxxx.”

Meanwhile yesterday Lorraine delivered a stark warning against celebrating Halloween this year.

The telly star said she didn’t want to be a killjoy, but that due to the pandemic it is best to give this year’s celebrations a miss.

She said: :Let me make it clear, people are saying ‘you can do this, you can do that’, perhaps it is easy this year just to say: no. I’m sorry.”

And Dr Hilary agreed with her, and commented: “I think in tier 3 you shouldn’t be doing it – it is effectively banned, households cannot mix even outside, it is not allowed.”



He then elaborated: “You think about children, you think about the communal tubs of sweets outside homes. How many people are touching those wrappers?

“You should not be doing it. You are increasing the risk of transmission quite a lot by doing that.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.