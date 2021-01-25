Will Young’s twin brother Rupert died after taking his own life, an inquest heard.

The 42-year-old singer appeared at St Pancras Coroner’s Court in London today (January 25), where a coroner ruled that Rupert deliberately jumped off Westminster Bridge on July 30.

His body was later found on August 2.

Will Young’s twin brother Rupert took his own life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Will Young’s brother?

During the inquest, it was confirmed Rupert had snuck out of St Thomas’ Hospital on the day of his death.

Meanwhile, in the week before his death, he had been taken into hospital four times.

Gudrun Young, the Young family’s barrister, listed a number of factors that potentially could have affected Rupert at the time.

These included “the separation from his brother” and “the question of homelessness”.

Will’s twin Rupert snuck out of St Thomas’ Hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He stated: “He was worried that his suicidal thoughts and his likelihood of self harm might increase when he is discharged [from hospital] and having to quote ‘sleep under a bush’.”

St Thomas Hospital confirmed Rupert was not discharged from hospital on July 30 and was offered to stay an extra night.

Dennis Mupita, a psychiatric liaison nurse at the London hospital, also explained he did not complete a risk assessment on Rupert before his death.

According to the psychiatric liaison nurse, Rupert appeared “calm and didn’t express any suicidal thoughts” at the time.

Will shared a tribute to his brother last week (Credit: Instagram Story/willyoungofficial)

What did Will say during the inquest?

Meanwhile, Will was keen to known why his brother had not seen a psychiatrist.

He said in court: “In my experience with Rupert, my twin, he was given medication to aid with the withdrawals. However when he was either discharged or as a pattern for Rupert, absconded, he wasn’t allowed to take this anymore.

In my experience with Rupert, my twin, he was given medication to aid with the withdrawals

“They are asked to wean themselves off by drinking alcohol. Do you think an alcoholic drinking 40 beers a day, do you think it’s at all viable, sensible, maybe even caring, to ask an alcoholic to then wean themselves off with the very drug they are dependent on?”

The coroner recorded a verdict of suicide.

The singer spoke at his brother’s inquest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokeswoman for Will confirmed the devastating news of his brother’s passing in August.

They said: “I can confirm that Will’s brother has very sadly passed away. We would like to request privacy for Will and his family during this very difficult and sad time.”

It’s believed Rupert had battled with his mental health and addiction for years.

Meanwhile, last week, Will took to Instagram to share special tribute to his brother on their birthday.

