Katie Price appeared on This Morning today to speak about her new BBC documentary about her and son Harvey.

The mum-of-five joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday’s show as she spoke about her 18-year-old son’s “complex” needs.

Harvey is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome and Katie recently revealed she’s putting her son into a residential college.

Katie spoke about her and Harvey on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Katie Price say on This Morning?

Addressing claims she’s putting Harvey into care, Katie said: “I know there was speculation about him going into care.

“He’s never going into care and never gone into care.

“I think going into care and residential are very different.

Katie is putting Harvey into a residential college (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie insists residential college is best decision for Harvey

“Residential gives him a chance to be an adult, get independent life skills and not just have to try and rely on me all the time.”

In addition, she said: “He deserves it. I’m trying to look at a 52-week placement for him.

“It gives him the option to come to me [on weekends] or socialise with his friends.”

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Katie, with some branding her the “best” mum.

Katie praised by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise the star

One person said: “Katie’s the best mum to Harvey.. you’re doing the right thing for him for sure, he’ll love it.”

Another gushed: “Say what you want about her but @KatiePrice is the BEST mum to her kids and it is so clear to see how protective, passionate and caring she is for them all, particularly Harvey.”

A third wrote: “Aw @KatiePrice sending much love and will be watching the @BBCOne documentary tonight #harveyandme.

“You are the best Mum big hugs to gorgeous Harvey.”

What else has Katie said about Harvey?

Meanwhile, Katie recently admitted she sometimes wishes Harvey would “go before” her because he wouldn’t be able to cope if she wasn’t here.

Speaking about her BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, the star made her confession.

She said on Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I do say this in the programme… sometimes I wish he would go before me, because he wouldn’t be able to cope if I wasn’t there.

Katie said she’ll never put Harvey into care (Credit: ITV)

“I know that’s harsh to say, but I know a lot of people in my situation would feel the same way.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie revealed her decision to put Harvey into a residential college.

She told The Sun: “It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively.”

