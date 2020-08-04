Will Young devastated as twin brother Rupert dies aged 41

Will Young’s twin brother Rupert has died at the age of 41.

Rupert had reportedly been enduring a lengthy mental health battle after suffering with depression and alcoholism.

A spokeswoman for Will confirmed on Monday (August 3) he has tragically passed away.

Will Young’s twin brother Rupert has died at the age of 41 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Young's brother dies

The spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that Will’s brother has very sadly passed away.

"We would like to request privacy for Will and his family during this very difficult and sad time."

A friend of the family added to The Sun newspaper: "Will’s relationship with Rupert had been tough over the years at times, and they had both spoken about the mental health problems which had made it challenging.

"But there were hopes he had turned a corner and they are a very loving family - and utterly devastated by his passing."

Will is yet to comment on the devastating news (Credit: YouTube)

The Leave Right Now hitmaker, also 41, is yet to comment on the devastating news.

But he previously explained his brother’s battle with substance abuse had caused his family to "step away" until he got help.

What did Will Young say?

He once told the Daily Record: "It was the family stepping away that actually got him better.

"It's very tough having a family member who is an addict. But when you're dealing with that you eventually have to just stop and look after yourself.

"Me, my parents, my older sister, everyone. We all just had to walk away. We had to leave him."

Will had said it was "very tricky" trying to deal with his brother’s struggles.

Will had said it was "very tricky" trying to deal with his brother’s struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added there was a moment he knew his brother had been drinking at a train station.

Will said he "had to drive past the train station" and he knew to "leave him alone".

He said it was "tough" but he had to "get on" and being so involved in his work was a "great thing".

