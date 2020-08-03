Tributes pour in as ITV newsreader Tony Morris dies aged 57

Tony Morris, the presenter of ITV's Granada Reports, has died at the age of 57.

Tony died at Bury Hospice on Saturday, August 1, after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

The newsreader, who presented ITV's North West news programme for 17 years, died with his family by his side.

Tony Morris, the presenter of ITV's Granada Reports, has died at the age of 57

Tony Morris dies aged 57

His co-presenter Lucy Meacock paid tribute to Tony on Twitter.

She said: "He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met, and he would often make me laugh till my sides ached."

Lucy said Tony "brightened up the whole of the North West for 17 years".

She added: "He would always be respectful but would always coax the best interviews out of people and never shy away from a direct question."

Here's @lucymitv leading the Granada team's tributes to Tony Morris. We'll remember him and share more tributes on the programme tonight: https://t.co/Zw8Tqbxgqf pic.twitter.com/0bpEdlky5y — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Tony's daughters issued a message about their father.

The statement read: "We lost our incredible dad on Saturday morning.

"He was more than a parent, he was also our best friend.

He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met.

"We are utterly heartbroken, but so grateful for the time we had with him. We will be offline with family for a while, but so appreciative of the lovely messages Nat & Becky."

Meanwhile, other stars have paid tribute to Tony on Twitter.

We lost our incredible dad on Saturday morning. He was more than a parent, he was also our best friend. We are utterly heartbroken, but so grateful for the time we had with him



We will be offline with family for a while, but so appreciative of the lovely messages



Nat & Becky x pic.twitter.com/ZH3u1HXAMe — Natalie Morris (@Nmozz) August 3, 2020

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh wrote: "Oh my goodness. This is horrible horrendous news.

"Dreadful for your family - I’m so so sorry. He took me out on work experience at the BBC when I was still training as a journalist.

"Dreadful. Rest in Power."

Oh my goodness. This is horrible horrendous news. Dreadful for your family - I’m so so sorry. He took me out on work experience at the BBC when I was still training as a journalist. Dreadful. Rest in Power. https://t.co/RzmBTGm2wH — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) August 3, 2020

Paddy McGuinness said: "Such sad news. RIP Tony Morris. Back in the day, being on Granada Reports meant you’d made it.

"Tony interviewed me on numerous occasions. Such a lovely, down to earth bloke. Deepest condolences to his family."

Such sad news. RIP Tony Morris. Back in the day, being on Granada Reports meant you’d made it. Tony interviewed me on numerous occasions. Such a lovely, down to earth bloke. Deepest condolences to his family x pic.twitter.com/s8l7RnubAC — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) August 3, 2020

ITV News presenter Charlene White added: "Tony Morris was an utterly wonderful man, & brilliant journalist.

"Two attributes that his daughter

@Nmozz

has in bucketloads. So sorry for your loss Natalie, sending love to the family.

"He’ll no doubt be missed by the whole @GranadaReports team & viewers."

Tony Morris was an utterly wonderful man, & brilliant journalist. Two attributes that his daughter @Nmozz has in bucketloads. So sorry for your loss Natalie, sending love to the family. He’ll no doubt be missed by the whole @GranadaReports team & viewers. https://t.co/IMjKjVe7Ae https://t.co/BbTrz0dRak — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, ITV Granada Reports tweeted: "Everyone here at Granada Reports is heartbroken at the death of our great friend Tony Morris."

Tony joined Granada Reports in 2003. He previously worked on the BBC's North West Tonight.

