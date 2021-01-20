Will Young has paid a touching tribute to his late twin brother on the first birthday since his death.

The 42-year-old singer, who lost his brother in August last year, shared a montage video featuring a series of photographs of Rupert.

Meanwhile, others showed Will and his loved ones alongside his late brother.

On his Instagram Stories, Will penned: “It is mine and my twin’s birthday today.

“I miss him yet feel he is always with me.”

Will Young: When did his brother die?

A spokeswoman for Will confirmed the devastating news in a statement in August.

The spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that Will’s brother has very sadly passed away.

“We would like to request privacy for Will and his family during this very difficult and sad time.”

I miss him yet feel he is always with me.

A friend of the family added to The Sun: “Will’s relationship with Rupert had been tough over the years at times, and they had both spoken about the mental health problems which had made it challenging.

“But there were hopes he had turned a corner and they are a very loving family – and utterly devastated by his passing.”

Will Young: What happened at Rupert’s inquest?

The former Pop Idol winner joined his family at Poplar Coroner’s Court in December.

A post-mortem examination concluded Rupert’s cause of death was immersion.

Speaking at the inquest, Will said: “I was a carer for him, but it became too much.

“He could not look after himself and I did not believe he could look after his own life.”

In addition, he said: “I feel it is difficult for me, I am someone who is pretty in control over my emotional well-being.

“I’m a functional adult. I have done a lot of work on myself.”

Furthermore, Rupert’s inquest was adjourned until January.

