Kate Garraway has revealed she’s releasing a book about her husband Derek Draper‘s coronavirus battle in a new update.

Derek still remains in hospital after contracting COVID-19 back in March last year.

He’s now free of the virus, however, Kate previously said it has “wreaked havoc” on his body.

Kate is releasing a book about her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

What has Kate Garraway said about her book?

The book, titled The Power of Hope, will be released in April this year.

Good Morning Britain host Kate said: “While my experience of Covid is extreme and extraordinary, I’m only too aware that this virus has impacted every single one of us.

“We’re all going through this, to some degree. By telling the story of Derek’s illness and how it has altered our family’s lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.”

Derek has been in hospital since March last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping daily with an uncertain future and finding strength for the sake of my kids can help another person feeling lost or in despair, it’ll mean a lot.”

Kate has been through an extremely tough year but has been praised for remaining positive throughout.

Earlier this month, the star revealed her children – daughter Darcey and son Billy – were able to see their dad over Christmas.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “(Christmas) was tough, wasn’t it? It was tough for everybody.

Kate said her children were able to see Derek at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Kate reveals kids were able to see husband Derek

“I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.”

I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.

She added: “It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

However, Kate said she can’t visit Derek now because of the lockdown.

Lorraine praised Kate for her “sheer strength” during Derek’s battle (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Kate was praised by her ITV co-star Lorraine Kelly for how she’s coped with Derek’s battle.

Lorraine wrote in her HELLO! column: “She has been incredible dealing with the fact her husband Derek is still so seriously ill.

“I’m in awe of her sheer strength.”

