Warwick Davis has paid a sweet tribute to his “beautiful wife” as she celebrated her 51st birthday.

The host of ITV game show Tenable made the comments on Twitter, where he also shared a picture of Sammy.

Warwick Davis has paid a gushing tribute to wife Sammy (Credit: Splash News)

What did Warwick Davis say about wife Sammy?

Warwick said: “It’s belated but I wanted the world to know, yesterday was my best friend in the whole world’s birthday!

“My beautiful wife, @Sammyddavis turned 51.”

He added: “I so admire how she faces life’s challenges with dignity, energy & courage – she’s an inspiration.

“Happy Birthday! Love always.”

It’s belated but I wanted the world to know, yesterday was my best friend in the whole world’s birthday! My beautiful wife, @Sammyddavis turned 51. I so admire how she faces life’s challenges with dignity, energy & courage) she’s an inspiration. Happy Birthday! Love always😘😍xx pic.twitter.com/8yfxKVkjc6 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) January 29, 2022

How did fans react?

One of the star’s followers said: “Man what a happy, beautiful smile. Gorgeous. Punching above your weight there buddy. Nice one.”

Another added: “Happy birthday to your lovely wife from me as well.”

They then added a plea for him to return to Tenable.

Read more: How Warwick Davis defied doctors death sentence after they treated his parents terribly

“Where are you lately Warwick? I miss you and your programme on the tv. Get back here quickly!!” they said.

“Happy Birthday Sammy you wonderful WONDERFUL woman,” said another.

“A very blessed birthday to your lovely wife and may she continue to be blessed with many more. And the two of you blessed with many more years together.

“You have always been and always will be one of my most favourite actors,” another concluded.

Viewers are missing Warwick on Tenable (Credit: ITV)

Sammy’s sepsis battle

Back in 2018, Sammy faced a trio of infections which left her fearing she would die.

Sammy battled sepsis, meningitis and Strep B infections and praised nurses who saved her life.

The infections came after a routine back operation.

Speaking to ITV News in October 2018, Sammy explained: “Sepsis has been the worst and best thing for me.

Read more: How Tenable star Warwick Davis took on social media trolls and won

“The worst is the pain, the post-sepsis, it’s not fun. It’s really horrendous.

“But the best thing is, I’ve been given a second chance.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.