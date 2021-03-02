Warwick Davis from Tenable once described the moment when doctors told his parents that letting him live would be a “death sentence”.

Furthermore, the star, 51, said that his parents were treated “terribly”.

Warwick spoke about his birth (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Tenable star Warwick Davis?

Speaking in The Guardian newspaper’s My Family Values regular feature in 2012, Warwick said he was born with rare condition spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED).

The condition means that prenatal deformities can occur and affect a person’s growth.

“Medical science wasn’t what it is today and my mum and dad were treated terribly by the medical profession,” Warwick said in the column.

“They were told I wasn’t going to live long and that I’d be dead before I was a teenager.

“But they said, ‘No, whatever you think, Warwick is going to rewrite the rules here.'”

And now subsequently with a family of his own, he said he was “living his best life”.

Warwick now has a family (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Warwick continued: “For them to have a child who was very, very different and very, very small must have been incredibly hard.”

In addition, the star went on to describe the way doctors broke the news about Warwick’s SED.

After his father asked some questions about his height, the doctor left the room, mumbling, “It’s just your son…”

Warwick with wife Samantha and children Harrison and Annabelle (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What happened to Warwick’s children?

Warwick and actress wife Samantha have two children – 23-year-old Annabelle and Harrison, 18.

Sadly their first two children, Lloyd and George, died after only surviving for short periods of time after birth.

While George was stillborn, Lloyd suffered from a combination of inherited genetic conditions SED and achondroplasia.

Warwick said that Lloyd’s lungs were just too small to support him without the aid of a machine, and the couple had to make the tragic decision to turn off the tot’s life support.

