Tenable host Warwick Davis was missing from the show this week, with actress Sally Lindsay replacing him on screens.

Where is he? And when will the comedian and actor be back on screens?

Warwick is now splitting presenting duties with Sally Lindsay (Credit: Endemol Productions/ ITV)

When will Warwick Davis be back on Tenable?

It’s not confirmed when exactly Warwick Davis will be back hosting Tenable.

However, ITV has confirmed that Sally Lindsay is presenting 25 episodes of the programme, so Warwick could be back in the hosting seat after Sally’s current run is up.

A spokesperson for ITV told ED! that any info on further series of Tenable will be provided “in due course”.

Sally Lindsay is a new co-host on ITV quiz show Tenable (Credit: Endemol Productions/ ITV)

Why isn’t Warwick Davis on Tenable?

His co-host Sally revealed they would be sharing presenting duties. She explained that Warwick was unable to record every episode in the current series due to “the demands of his workload”.

He wasn’t able to record every show in the series.

The Coronation Street actress said: “I’m a huge fan of Tenable and am delighted I’m able to share the presenting responsibilities with Warwick.

“The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.”

Warwick confirmed he’s working on another project to fans on Twitter.

He said: “Sally is stepping into my hosting shoes for a run of shows while I’m in pre-production for another project.”

Writing further, he quipped: “With this change, you can be assured of two things – the jokes won’t be as bad and the show will have a touch more glamour! Thanks for your continued support. Cheers! Break a leg, Sally!”

Warwick was the sole host of Tenable since its launch in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Tenable returned for a new series in February.

And Warwick’s behaviour on the show had concerned viewers sharing supportive messages on Twitter.

One asked, after tuning in for the first episode: “Is Warwick Davies OK?”

“Get back to your old self,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Hope you are OK, Warwick. You don’t seem as chirpy as usual.”

Sally is a huge fan of Tenable (Credit: Endemol Productions/ ITV)

What did ITV viewers think of Sally presenting?

Sally divided viewers as she hosted her first ever episode of Tenable on Monday (April 12).

On Twitter, some viewers said they thought the show should have waited until Warwick was able to film more episodes.

Others said they would be turning off until the Star Wars actor’s return, while some begged for him to come back as soon as possible.

However, not everyone felt that way, as some called Sally a “natural” presenter and said they enjoyed her conversations with the team.

