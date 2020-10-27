Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have welcomed their second child, his Wanted bandmate Max George has confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing star Max appeared on Lorraine this morning (October 27) and revealed the couple’s happy news.

Max revealed Kelsey “gave birth to her second child last week”.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey have welcomed their second child (Credit: Splash News)

What did Max say about Tom’s news?

The couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

They are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Aurelia.

Tom was recently diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Asked how he was doing by Lorraine, Max revealed: “I spoke to him yesterday and he’s doing good, he’s doing great.”

Max added: “Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week.

“He’s a fighter, Tom will be alright. If you’re watching by the way, mwah, I love you all,” he concluded.

‘He’s a fighter, Tom will be alright’. The Wanted’s @MaxGeorge shares an update on his bandmate Tom Parker and hopes to give him a laugh as he takes to the #Strictly dancefloor each week. Watch in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/T8trrbfhma — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 27, 2020

Its’ a boy!

Kelsey and Tom had previously revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to offer their congratulations to the couple.

“Congratulations on the birth of baby number two,” wrote one.

Another said: “I can’t wait to see baby boy and know his name!”

A third added: “Congratulations to @Being_Kelsey & @TomParker on the birth of their son. Their second little ray of sunshine. Sending all my love.”

The couple recently revealed Tom was battling terminal brain cancer (Credit: Splash News)

‘Sending love and hugs’

“Congrats on baba boy!” another exclaimed. “So happy for you all. Sending the biggest love and hugs.”

“Omg Kelsey has given birth to the baby! This is new news @MaxGeorge. Sending my love to @TomParker and Kelsey,” another added.

Others joked at how Max had let ruined the couple’s big reveal.

“Deffo slipped up on that one,” said one.

“The Wanted boys never could keep any secrets,” another laughed.

