Piers Morgan has just stoked the fire of his very public feud with comedian David Walliams yet again.

The pair have been bitter rivals for a while now, with neither having anything positive to say about the other in public.

However, Piers has now said he wouldn’t return to BGT unless David was sacked.

Could David’s position on BGT be at risk? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why does Piers Morgan want David Walliams fired?

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, Piers confessed that he would be willing to return to BGT on one condition.

“I will come back to BGT if the money is right and if they guarantee Walliams gets fired,” he said.

“I might even make it a contractual clause that I get to be the one who tells him he is fired.”

The star then added: “If I was him I would stick to writing his children’s books.”

Piers Morgan has called for David Walliams to be fired (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did David Walliams almost quit BGT?

When Simon Cowell was forced to pull out of BGT earlier this year after breaking his back the show was temporarily thrown into turmoil.

Rumours soon swirled that former BGT judge Piers Morgan could return.

But this allegedly threw David into a tantrum – to the extent that he said he would quit all together if Piers came back.

His alleged threat seemed to work, with Piers not coming anywhere near a seat on the panel this year.

Piers has no qualms in saying how much he dislikes David (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why don’t Piers Morgan and David Walliams like each other?

Both parties have publicly shared their dislike for one another, but why?

In the past, David has liked tweets slating Piers.

And Piers said in an interview with The Mirror that seeing David on TV “makes his skin crawl”.

He went as far as saying he would not attend the National Television Awards as the Little Britain star was hosting.

The GMB host said: “There’s no point when the same people win the same awards ever year.

“I’d rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day and the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.”

