Gino D’Acampo left Family Fortunes viewers in hysterics as he mistakenly thought the word ‘hamster’ began with the letter ‘A’.

The ITV game show returned to screens last month for all-new episodes hosted by the Italian favourite.

His lovable personality and bubbly attitude have always made him a hit on This Morning.

Gino D’Acampo mistakenly thought the word ‘hamster’ began with the letter ‘A’ on Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Family Fortunes?

During the latest episode, fans mocked Gino after he said a word incorrectly.

The show saw the Wilson family from Worcester take on the Popat family from Harrow.

Gino asked the families to name animals beginning with the letter A.

However, they struggled to find the fifth and final animal and Gino offered his thoughts.

Viewers poked fun at Gino’s blunder (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I’m surprised nobody said ‘amster.'” as the families laughed.

Gino asked: “Why are you laughing?”

Viewers were amused as one wrote on Twitter: “Animal beginning with A? Amster? Fml, think you mean Hamster hun.”

Another added: “Omg @Ginofantastico ‘Name an animal beginning with A’ and he’s like ‘surprised nobody said amster.'”

A third tweeted: “‘I’m surprised nobody said ‘amster’ – Think you might be missing a ‘H’ there, Gino…”

Les Dennis is enjoying watching Gino (Credit: Splash News)

What did does former host Les Dennis think?

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 in October, the TV star said: “It was kind of like watching someone who had burgled my house and redecorated it.”

He continued: “People said to me you should go back, but that’s like saying to Adam West, ‘you should be Batman again’.”

Despite his initial feelings, Les added: “I think he’s [Gino] doing a great job!”

Gino says he his proud to be fronting such a classic show (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo feels ‘delighted’ to be presenting

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the launch, Gino confessed that he was grateful to be part of such an iconic series.

“I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.”

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA. I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

It’s not the first time Gino has been on Family Fortunes. The Road Trip star once featured with his family on the All Stars version, hosted by Vernon Kay.

