Vanessa Feltz parties for ‘4 days so far’ amid heartbreaking split from cheating ex

Vanessa Feltz appeared to be in good spirits as she admitted she’s been celebrating her birthday for “four days so far”, following her split from ex Ben Ofoedu.

The TV legend, recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends and family and complete with a birthday message from Ben.

Vanessa’s heartwarming celebrations came in the wake of the news that she and Ben had split after he cheated on her.

However, despite the heartbreak, and nearly a week on from her initial celebrations, it appears the party is still going strong for Vanessa.

Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years (Credit: CoverImages)

Vanessa Feltz celebrates birthday without Ben

Taking to her Instagram on Friday (February 24) Vanessa uploaded a clip of her with a pal in a bar drinking cocktails.

Looking as glamorous as ever, the TV presenter appeared to be having a great time as she told her 337k followers about her birthday antics.

“We’ve both lost our voices, we can’t hardly speak and we’re extremely croaky,” Vanessa revealed.

“But we can drink though can’t we?” she quipped.

“It’s amazing how we can manage that.”

Vanessa’s pal then turned to to Vanessa and asked: “I was going to ask you, how long your birthday celebrations are going to gone on for?”

With a cheeky smile on her face, Vanessa replied: “All I can answer is four days so far.”

The blonde beauty captioned the clip: “No voice! The birthday celebrations continue!”

How did Vanessa find out Ben cheated?

Ben’s cheating ways were revealed after Vanessa was sent an email by another woman, known as Ella.

According the the MailOnline Ella wrote to Vanessa: “I was aware of his relationship with you, and I felt very guilty but he pursued me so much I couldn’t resist his charm.

“I was terrified sending that email and even more so when Vanessa called me back.

“I completely understood her anger at me and I certainly didn’t respond angrily to her, but it was a very awkward conversation.”

However, despite the revelations about Ben’s behaviour, Vanessa apparently decided to forgive him.

Vanessa Feltz has spoken openly about her split from Ben Ofoedu (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa opens up about split on This Morning

Later, Vanessa announced she had dumped him after a series of other illicit relationships emerged.

The broadcaster appeared on This Morning to discuss the split.

She said she felt “sad, lonely and humiliated.”

But she added: “I’m not alone and I’ve been through it before. It’s not like I’m a stranger to this stuff. I’’e already had a horrible divorce, but I’m absolutely not going to let it grind me down.”

