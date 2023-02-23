Ben Ofoedu has put his recent split from Vanessa Feltz behind him and has already moved on, it’s been revealed.

Last night (February 22), the Phats & Small singer revealed that he is starting an exciting new chapter in his life.

Ben shared the news on his Instagram Stories, marking a return to social media for the first time since cheating allegations rocked the couple.

Vanessa and Ben Ofoedu discussed their relationship on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz split latest

Vanessa, 61, celebrated her birthday this week, surrounded by friends and family and complete with a birthday message from Ben.

Her celebrations came in the wake of the news that she and Ben had split after he cheated on her.

The singer held his hands up to the indiscretion, and vowed to win Vanessa back.

However, it appears he’s been busy elsewhere…

Ben moves on

Singer Ben announced that he has been cast in a new London show based on Broadway hit Tony & Tina’s Wedding – and rehearsals are about to begin.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Ben has just been cast in a leading role in impresario Paul Gregg’s new play Tony & Tina’s Wedding.

It represents a new beginning for Ben.

“He will play the part of the event host Vinnie Black.

“He goes into rehearsals next week and will appear on Steph’s Packed Lunch next Wednesday. It represents a new beginning for Ben.”

The show is a long-standing off-Broadway hit where the audience become the guests at a wedding between two lovebirds who are part of feuding Italian American families.

It’s a similar format to the Mamma Mia! dinner show.

And newly single Ben, 50, will be stepping into his dancing shoes for the show, which launches on March 26.

After the wedding dinner, guests will enjoy an upbeat wedding reception party as well.

Vanessa bravely opened up about her sp[lit from Ben on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How did Vanessa find out Ben cheated?

Ben’s cheating ways were revealed after Vanessa was sent an email by another woman, known as Ella.

Ella wrote to Vanessa: “I was aware of his relationship with you, and I felt very guilty but he pursued me so much I couldn’t resist his charm.

“I was terrified sending that email and even more so when Vanessa called me back.

“I completely understood her anger at me and I certainly didn’t respond angrily to her, but it was a very awkward conversation.”

However, despite the revelations about Ben’s behaviour, Vanessa apparently decided to forgive him.

Later, Vanessa announced she had dumped him after a series of other illicit relationships emerged.

The broadcaster appeared on This Morning to discuss the split.

She said she felt “sad, lonely and humiliated”.

But she added: “I’m not alone and I’ve been through it before. It’s not like I’m a stranger to this stuff. I’ve already had a horrible divorce, but I’m absolutely not going to let it grind me down.”

