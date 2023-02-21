Vanessa Feltz’s friend admits she’s got a ‘few toyboys lined up’ after cheating heartbreak

Vanessa Feltz recently split from her ex Ben Ofoedu and her friend Lizzie Cundy seems determined to help her find love again.

It’s been a tough month for Vanessa after she recently announced that she had split from her fiancé Ben.

However, Vanessa hasn’t given up on love just yet as her pal Lizzie joked that she’s already setting Vanessa up with a ‘few toyboys’.

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz split after he admitted to cheating on her (Credit: Cover Images)

Vanessa Feltz split

Vanessa’s pal, Lizzie Cundy, has revealed that she has got a ‘few toyboys lined’ following her break up.

The star split with Ben after he admitted to cheating on her with an older woman in Ibiza.

Vanessa will find love again with someone who adores her. She deserves the best and I’ve got a few toyboys lined up for her!

Vanessa was devastated as she revealed the news to her followers in a video on Instagram.

She said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks and that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years and I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

Lizzie Cundy joked that she has ‘toy boys’ lined up for Vanessa Feltz (Credit: Cover Images)

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

“I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked. But also full of resolve.”

However, despite her recent heartbreak, Vanessa’s search to find Mr Right isn’t over just yet!

Vanessa‘s friend, Lizzie revealed that she’s determined to help the presenter ‘find love again’.

The TV personality claimed that Vanessa will find someone who ‘adores her’ before revealing that she already has ‘toyboys lined up’ for the star.

She told Closer magazine: “Vanessa will find love again with someone who adores her. She deserves the best and I’ve got a few toyboys lined up for her!”

Lizzie also added: “Vanessa needs to remember that life can begin again, at any age.”

