Ben Ofoedu sends public message to ex Vanessa Feltz on her birthday

Ben Ofoedu, the ex of Vanessa Feltz, sent her a message to mark her birthday earlier this morning (Tuesday, February 21).

The singer’s shock message comes not long after the couple split amid rumours that Ben had cheated on the This Morning star.

Ben sent Vanessa a birthday message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Ofoedu sends Vanessa Feltz birthday message

Just a few weeks ago, Vanessa and her partner, Ben, split after 16 years of being together.

Their split came amid reports that Ben had cheated on the This Morning star – something which was later confirmed.

Today is Vanessa‘s 61st birthday – and Ben had a subtle – yet very public – message for her.

Taking to his Instagram, Ben uploaded a picture of a big, elaborate pink birthday cake to his story.

“Happy birthday” is written along the bottom of the cake in pink icing.

Ben didn’t caption the story, letting the picture do all the talking for him.

The singer cheated on Vanessa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben reveals real reason he cheated on Vanessa Feltz

Ben recently confirmed the real reason why he cheated on his partner of 16 years.

During a chat with the Sunday Mirror, Ben revealed that he’d cheated on Vanessa eight years ago.

He also confirmed that Vanessa had discovered on Christmas Day that he had been sexting another woman.

I cheated because I was insecure.

“I should have got some help after the first dalliance. I knew there was an insecurity. But I papered over the cracks and if you don’t tackle something it reared its head,” he said.

“I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?'”.

Ben cheated on Vanessa eight years ago too (Credit: ITV)

Woman who had affair with Vanessa’s ex speaks out

Now, a woman who allegedly had an affair with Ben has broken her silence.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman branded her affiar with Ben a “chore”.

Speaking to the publication, the 59-year-old woman revealed that she had emailed Vanessa about the affair.

She’d then spoken to the star on the phone.

She claimed that she didn’t know Ben was in a long-term relationship at the time of the affair.

“I had no agenda, I just wanted to tell her, woman to woman, and then it was up to her,” she said.

