Woman who allegedly had affair with Vanessa Feltz’s fiancé Ben Ofoedu breaks silence

'Terrified' when initially making contact with This Morning star

By Robert Leigh

A woman who claims to have had an affair with the former fiancé of Vanessa Feltz has reportedly opened up about telling the TV star about alleged cheating by Ben Ofoedu.

According to the Daily Mail, the 59-year-old businesswoman is speaking out after he described sex during their 2015 romance in Ibiza as a “chore” in an interview last weekend.

Ben is said to have told the Sunday Mirror their connection was “purely sexual”, with “no feelings involved”.

The Phats & Small singer, 50, added: “I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?'”

Ben Ofoedu speaks during an appearance on Loose Women
Ben Ofoedu’s split from Vanessa Feltz was first reported earlier this month (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz news: Woman ‘speaks out about Ben Ofoedu affair’

Speaking to the Mail, the beach club owner chose to hit back at Ben under the pseudonym ‘Ella’.

She reportedly confessed to telly fave Vanessa in an email before speaking to the This Morning regular on the phone.

Ella is said to have claimed she was unaware Ben had a long-term partner – and ended things when she discovered he did.

She told the tabloid: “I had no agenda, I just wanted to tell her, woman to woman, and then it was up to her.”

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu pose for the camera
Vanessa and Ben were a couple for 16 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I was terrified sending that email’

Ella, who said she had been “hopelessly in love” with Ben indicated she would not have “gone public” if she hadn’t been “disrespected”.

She also noted she had been fearful about contacting Vanessa.

Ella went on: “I was terrified sending that email and even more so when Vanessa called me back.

It was a very awkward conversation.

“I completely understood her anger at me and I certainly didn’t respond angrily to her. But it was a very awkward conversation.”

Ella said she was deeply hurt by Ben’s claims their relationship only lasted three days, when it had occurred “over the space of a year”.

She pulled no punches as she added: “He is a serial liar, he drinks too much. And he becomes an octopus with women. He is also a vile, lying love rat.”

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz both smile
Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz are believed to have got engaged the year after they met (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Trust can never be repaired or regained’

Vanessa, 60, said following initial reports about her split earlier this month: “As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained.

“So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

ED! has approached representatives for Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu for comment.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz takes hilariously vicious swipe at ex Ben Ofoedu following cheating split

YouTube video player

