Ulrika Jonsson has opened up on her heartache after giving up her beloved dog Fella.

The 53-year-old presenter shared the devastating news on Instagram, as she revealed she was forced to give Fella to another home.

It comes after the star recently lost English bulldog Nessie to kidney problems.

Ulrika Jonsson had to give up her dog Fella (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ulrika Jonsson say?

In the post, Ulrika explained tension grew between her pets after her other dog “Leo started to take exception to Fella”.

She shared: “I felt like I was walking on eggshells. In short, I became a nervous wreck.

“But I couldn’t find a solution – tried a lot of different behavioural changes. But nothing changed. It just got worse.”

However, Leo was later diagnosed with leukaemia while Nessie’s kidneys began to fail.

Sadly, Ulrika had no other option but to give Fella up.

Furthermore, she continued: “I fostered then adopted Fella 18 months ago from the wonderful @theedwardfoundation. He arrived in a terrible state – testicular cancer; arthritis; damaged gums and teeth; broken jaw and dementia.

Things have been raw and I’ve been distraught – I feel like I let Fella down

“He refused to sleep on anything soft initially; couldn’t even walk up or down the stairs; ate soil and barked like a fool in corners when he forgot who or where he was.

“But we nursed him to be the boy he is today with nothing but love.”

The presenter had no other choice but to give away her dog (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Ulrika’s dog?

Ulrika added: “It had been my intention for Fella to complete his life’s journey with me. Circumstances conspired against me and I felt helpless.”

Thankfully, Fella was taken to a loving foster home not long after Nessie passed away.

In addition, she said: “So within 24hrs I said goodbye to 2 of my dogs. Things have been raw and I’ve been distraught. Feel like I let Fella down.

“I know he’s in a good home. I love my dogs more than anything. I’m heartbroken.”

Ulrika recently lost her dog Nessie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last month, Ulrika broke the devastating news her dog Nessie had died.

The English bulldog spent 48 hours at the vets after suffering from kidney problems.

To add to Ulrika’s heartbreak, her second rescue dog Leo is also battling cancer.

In addition to being adorable, Ulrika’s dogs have helped with her mental health struggles.

She told Best magazine: “I suffer from depression, and what dawned on me after a few years of having them is that I might not be here today if I didn’t have those dogs.”

Furthermore, she explained: “My dogs are always by my side – they’ve seen all the highs and lows.”

