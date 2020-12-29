Ulrika Jonsson has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved dog Nessie.

The former model and presenter shared the emotional news with fans on Instagram today (December 29), as she posted a black and white snap of herself and Nessie.

The devastating news comes days after Ulrika, 53, revealed her English bulldog spent 48 hours at the vets after suffering from kidney problems.

What did Ulrika Jonsson say?

Alongside the snap, the former Big Brother star wrote the words: “She’s gone.”

Ulrika’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their support, with Kerry Katona saying: “Oh my darling… sending you all my love!”

Joanna Page wrote: “I’m so so sorry. Sending you lots of love.”

Vicky Pattison added: “I’m sorry Ulrika.”

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed her beloved dog Nessie has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing a snap of Nessie this month, Ulrika previously revealed the pup wasn’t doing too great.

She said: “This one’s kidneys are failing her. She also has an infected tooth. She’s a tough old bird. Nearly 10.

“Mummy will do whatever it takes to get you as well as possible. You are the glue that holds us all together, Nessie. Love you, Royal Empire My Fair Lady.”

Days after the post, the TV star updated her followers as she explained Nessie had been to the vets.

The model shared the news with fans on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ulrika admitted she was “beyond distraught” after her “first born” had taken ill.

To add to Ulrika’s heartbreak, her second rescue dog Leo is also battling cancer.

The star announced the news back in October, saying: “The dream is to keep you healthy and happy and to prolong your life for as long as it is in your interest.

“You’re in my harbour now and I will shelter you, my boy. I will shelter you. #leo.”

Ulrika previously revealed Nessie wasn’t doing too great (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ulrika admits her dogs ‘saved her life’

Last year, Ulrika revealed her English bulldogs, Nessie and Leo, had been a huge support during her challenging divorce from ex-husband Brian Monet.

Speaking to Best magazine, she said: “They’re amazing company. I suffer from depression, and what dawned on me after a few years of having them is that I might not be here today if I didn’t have those dogs.

“They’re amazing for your mental health.”

The star added: “Because dogs give so unconditionally, I’ve always had a soft side for them. My dogs are always by my side – they’ve seen all the highs and lows.”

