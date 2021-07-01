Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans fans have begged the couple to get married as they posted more loved-up snaps on Instagram.

The glam and super-fit couple sent gushing messages to each other on the social media site to celebrate their first anniversary together.

However, fans think they’re heading up the aisle soon.

But how did the pair meet? Here’s a timeline of their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Evans (@te11)

What have Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans been up to?

The couple celebrated their first year anniversary this week, by once again sending each other gushing messages on Instagram.

Thom took to Instagram to share a selfie on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

He said: “I hope your birthday was as beautiful and full of love as you are @nicolescherzinger. I love you very much.”

Fans commented on the post, and begged them to get engaged.

One person said, “Ahhhh omg so cute, put a ring on her finger,” while another wrote: “Thom it’s her birthday… the best present would be a [ring].”

A third added: “What about her birthday gift??” followed by a ring emoji.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look sickeningly good looking in beachwear snap!

Fans have got used to the couple’s jet-setting lifestyle during the past year, despite the COVID restrictions.

They have visited Hawaii, Portugal, California, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos in lockdown, and shared every moment with fans.

But how did this romance start, and how did they meet?

Nicole and Thom went public in early 2020 (Credit: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com)

Could wedding bells be soon for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans?

Back in February, OK! magazine claimed that wedding bells could be chiming for the pair soon.

A source recently told the magazine: “Thom’s family adore Nicole. They’ve really welcomed her in and she is The One.

“They get on like a house of fire and they have the same sense of quirky humour. They’re just great together.

“Friends think wedding bells will happen very soon. They also want to have a family.”

Thom appeared on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

How did the pair meet?

The two first met when former rugby star Thom, 36, appeared on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Rumours of their romance gathered pace when The Sun reported that they had been flirting during the show and had begun dating in secret.

When Thom appeared on Loose Women, he said: “Who wouldn’t want to date Nicole? She’s gorgeous.”

Once the pair went public with a red carpet appearance early in 2020, lockdown soon hit.

However, the pair travelled to Portugal to meet Thom’s parents in June.

Nicole and Thom are in a good place (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

“New perspective”

In terms of their relationship, Nicole saw some benefits of lockdown.

“I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she told The Independent.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger poses in bikini during holiday with boyfriend Thom Evans

“Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”