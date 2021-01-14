Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram to show off her exotic getaway to Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Thom Evans.

The 42-year-old Pussycat Dolls star looked sensational as she frolicked on the beach in a tiny purple bikini.

Showing off the gorgeous setting, the singer lay on the sand while flaunting her tiny frame in a series of photographs.

What did Nicole Scherzinger post on Instagram?

The first showed Nicole laying on her side as she draped her arm over her head.

In the second shot she moulded her body into the sand, while the third showed her perfectly toned bottom.

Meanwhile, she captioned the shots with lyrics from Jimi Hendrix’s song, Purple Haze.

Fans flocked to the comment on the snaps, with one saying: “BOD GOALS OMG.”

Another wrote: “Whenever I pose like this, I never look this good. What is your secret?!?”

In addition, a third gushed: “Just living the best life!”

How did Nicole and Thom meet?

The couple first met when Thom appeared alongside boy band Try Star on The X Factor: Celebrity.

The 35-year-old joined fellow rugby stars Levi Davis and Ben Foden on the ITV show, where they finished fifth.

The couple soon became an item, with the singer meeting Thom’s parents during a holiday in Portugal in June last year.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Thom recently celebrated their one year anniversary together.

To mark the occasion, the former rugby international posted an emotional tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Alongside a shot together, he wrote: “In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy one year anniversary my love.”

Furthermore, Nicole posted a romantic shot of the two posing on holiday.

She captioned the shot: “Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago.

“You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much.”

