Nicole Scherzinger meets boyfriend Thom Evans' parents during family break in Portugal

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are clearly getting serious after the singer met his parents for the first time.

The couple - who began dating last year - jetted off to Portugal so he could introduce her to his dad Brian and mum Sally.

Thom, 35, documented the milestone moment on Instagram with an adorable family photo from their sun-kissed break.

In the snap, the ex-rugby star can be seen sitting next to his dad as Nicole, 41, lovingly wraps her arms around his neck.

Meanwhile, Sally is nestled into her son.

He captioned the snap: "Happy Father's Day Dad! Love ya 9 iron Brian x."

The photograph seemingly marks the first time Nicole has met Thom's parents.

Nicole and Thom hit it off last year

What did fans think?

The post didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one writing: "What a gorgeous picture 😘 ❤️ ."

Another said: "Beautiful family!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ."

A third added: "Love you 2 together xx."

A fourth posted: "Gorgeous photo!"

The singer met her in-laws for the first time this weekend

Nicole and Thom's relationship

The pair appeared to confirm their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year.

They first met when Thom and his Try Star bandmates took part in X Factor: Celebrity, where Nicole was a judge.

When quizzed about whether he was dating the singer, Thom said on Loose Women in November 2019: "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She's gorgeous."

Meanwhile, at the time, a source had told The Sun: "Thom is completely Nicole's type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on - he's always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

"He fancied her long before meeting her on the show. He was initially a bit nervous about starting something up, and ruining his chances on the series, but they had great chemistry from the off.

"And after weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner."

Travelling duo

The pair were previously accused of "defying coronavirus essential travel advice" back in March.

They were spotted boarding a flight wearing black face masks at Gatwick Airport before jetting out of the UK.

At the time of their trip, Foreign and Commonwealth Office had told all Brits to avoid all 'non-essential travel abroad' until at least April 15, 2020.

