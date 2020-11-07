Nicole Scherzinger’s boyfriend Thom Evans pays tribute on their first anniversary

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple yesterday.

And to mark the occasion, former rugby international Thom, 35, posted an emotional tribute to the X Factor star, 42, on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the two of them together, he described Nicole as “my shining light”.

Needless to say, fans have been showering the pair with best wishes – and a few celebrities have been chipping in, too.

Yesterday, Thom posted a picture of himself and Nicole looking happy and relaxed in a clifftop garden.

He captioned the shot: “In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love.”

Nicole responds

The sentiment was rounded off with a shiny red heart emoji.

It didn’t take long for the comments to come flooding in – and one of the first was from Nicole herself.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look sickeningly good looking in beachwear snap!

The Pussycat Dolls singer told her beau: “You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much.”

Another comment came from Nicole’s Pussycat Dolls bandmate and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts, 39, who said: “Aww happy anniversary.”

Thom and Nicole began dating in November last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send their love

And former Coronation Street star Keith Duffy, 46, sent his best wishes, writing: “Congrats brother.”

There have been plenty of sweet comments from fans, too, with one saying: “Happy anniversary to my favourite couple in the world. Lots of love to you both.”

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger meets boyfriend Thom Evans’ parents during family break in Portugal

Another added: “Awww OMG. Happy 1 year anniversary Nic and Thom. Most perfect couple. I love you both so much.”

Nicole met Thom when he appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year.

Nicole seems very positive about her relationship with Thom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thom performed alongside fellow rugby stars Levi Davis and Ben Foden as Try Star. Mentored by Simon Cowell, they finished fifth.

But Thom won’t have been too disappointed that he didn’t win, as he soon became an item with judge Nicole.

As Entertainment Daily! reported back in June, the Pussycat Dolls star met Thom’s parents during a holiday in Portugal.

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!