Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look sickeningly good looking in beachwear snap!

Nicole Scherzinger cosied up to boyfriend Thom Evans as they celebrated Labour Day in the US.

Pussycat Doll Nicole, 42, posed with ex-rugby star Thom and took the opportunity to thank key workers.

What did Nicole Scherzinger say?

Looking tanned and relaxed, the couple posed for the camera in their swish Malibu home.

With Nicole dressed in a swimsuit and a sarong, and Thom revealing his toned torso, they looked very much like the perfect couple.

She captioned the two images: “Happy #LaborDay weekend.

“Thank you to the essential workers for all your hard work, particularly in these challenging times.

“We are so grateful for you and celebrate you this weekend!”

How has Nicole and Thom’s relationship developed?

Earlier this summer, Nicole jetted off with Thom to Portugal to meet his family.

Thom, 35, documented the milestone moment on Instagram with an adorable family photo from their sun-kissed break.

He captioned the snap: “Happy Fathers Day Dad! Love ya 9 iron Brian x”

Nicole was seen in background blowing a huge kiss.

However, their travelling habits have not been met with universal approval.

After the couple flew out of the country in March, some thought that their defied coronavirus guidelines.

Nicole and Thom began dating last year (Credit: Mr Photoman/SplashNews.com)

When did the pair first begin dating?

The pair began dating last year.

They first met when Thom and his Try Star bandmates took part in X Factor: Celebrity, where Nicole was a judge.

As a result, Thom was quizzed about the relationship on Loose Women, calling her “gorgeous”.

The rumour mill began to explode into action, and a source told The Sun newspaper that they were an item.

“Thom is completely Nicole’s type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on – he’s always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

“He fancied her long before meeting her on the show.

“After weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner.”

