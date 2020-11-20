This Morning host Phillip Schofield admits it’s been a ‘difficult year’ as he urges fans to be kind

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has revealed it’s been a “difficult year” in a post highlighting the importance of kindness.

The presenter, 58, urged his fans to “give a little love” on Instagram today (November 20), as he opened up on missing is beloved mum Pat during lockdown.

Phil accompanied the post with a photo of himself holding a colourful bouquet.

Phillip Schofield admitted it’s been a ‘difficult year’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Phillip Schofield say?

Alongside the smiling shot, Phil penned: “2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, that’s why a little act of kindness can mean more than ever.

“I might not be able to see my mum in person but little things like sending these flowers and our regular phone calls let her know how much I miss her.

“Share your acts of kindness with #GiveALittleLove #ad @johnlewisandpartners @waitroseandpartners.”

The promotion ties in with John Lewis and Waitrose’s recent Give A Little Love Christmas advertisement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Read more: Where’s Holly Willoughby? Presenter was missing from This Morning today

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with many gushing over Phil’s thoughtful gesture.

One said: “You’re a fantastic man, flowers are so beautiful. I hope you get to see your dear mum soon Phil.”

A second wrote: “So lovely Phil and so thoughtful.”

Another added: “So handsome. And flowers make everything better!”

Phil highlighted the importance of being kind (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip’s momentous year

It’s been an eventful year for Phil and his family after the star came out as gay in February.

The much-loved host opened up about his sexuality on the ITV show alongside best pal and co-star Holly Willoughby.

At the time he praised Steph, his wife of 27 years, and their two adult daughters, saying they had held him “so close” and that he was coming to terms with his sexuality with their “strength and support”.

Phillip recently admitted he and Steph are yet to discuss getting a divorce.

The star praised Steph as he came out as gay in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond calls Ruth Langsford a ‘beauty’ amid axe claims

During an appearance on Chris Evans’ How To Wow podcast, Phil explained: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce… we have not discussed that at all.”

He added: “It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.”

Meanwhile, Phillip’s 83-year-old mum was one of the first to know about his sexuality.

In a separate chat, the star recalled: “I went down to see her, she’s down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her. And I told her and she said, ‘oh, okay, well, I don’t care’ – and that’s the same with everyone.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.