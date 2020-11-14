This Morning star Phillip Schofield has said his marriage and family life are still “a work in progress” after he came out as gay.

The presenter, 58, spoke out about his sexuality in a moving interview on his ITV show in February.

At the time he praised Steph, his wife of 27 years, and their two adult daughters, saying they had held him “so close” and that he was coming to terms with his sexuality with their “strength and support”.

Phillip Schofield and wife Steph are a 'work in progress'

What did Phillip Schofield say about his marriage?

Phil has now opened up about their progress during a chat on BBC Radio 5 Live and said the family have to “pick” their way through their new situation.

Asked about his relationship with Steph, he said: “We love each other massively.

“We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed. It’s us four but different.”

“We are a work in progress,” added the star.

“I’ve been very honest about all of this and there is no question, we have to pick our way through this daily as a family.”

Philip previously told how he went though some “dark moments” and that his weight dropped to nine stone due to the stress of coming to terms with his sexuality and coming out.

Star says he is ‘still confused’ about who he is

He recently said that although it is months since he came out, he is still “still confused” about who he is.

Speaking on the Happy Place podcast, he said: “I probably know less of who I am than I did before.

“This is my life and my head. There’s no questioning, I have pressed the nuke button, as I say. And I am still learning what that means.”

He continued: “Do I know who I am? No.

“I think if I’m honest, looking you right in the eye now, I’d say I’m still pretty confused.”

