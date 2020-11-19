This Morning host Alison Hammond has sent a gushing message to Ruth Langsford after reportedly taking her job.

It comes amid reports Alison and Dermot O’Leary will be replacing Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes on the ITV morning show.

But while Ruth may be “furious” over the move, Alison was keen to prove there was little tension between the two as she complimented her fellow presenter in a recent snap.

Alison Hammond called Ruth Langsford ‘a beauty’ on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ruth, 60, modelled a royal blue jumper from her QVC collection in the shot.

The much-loved star looked stunning as she flashed a smile for the camera.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Alison, who commented: “What a beauty.”

Fans agreed with Alison, with one adding: “Beautiful photo of you Ruth.”

Alison commented on Ruth’s picture (Credit: Instagram)

Is Alison Hammond replacing Ruth Langsford on This Morning?

According to reports, Alison and Dermot will be replacing Eamonn and Ruth on the ITV show.

Ruth and her husband co-host the show together every Friday.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot often present odd shows over the summer and half-term breaks.

An insider told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

Alison will reportedly replace Ruth on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday.”

A spokesperson for This Morning added: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

Ruth and Eamonn host This Morning on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth and Alison’s awkward encounter

It comes after This Morning fans claimed there was awkwardness between the two, as Alison filled in for Holly Willoughby on Wednesday’s show.

During the show, Phillip Schofield cut to Ruth on Loose Women to see what was coming up.

Ruth only appeared to say hello to Phil while Alison waved alongside him.

Commenting on the moment, one viewer said: “Ruth speaking to Phil and ignoring Alison on this morning. Awkward.”

