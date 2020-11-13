John Lewis’ Christmas advert has failed to impress viewers across the nation, with some claiming it’s not “Christmassy enough”.

The highly-anticipated Give A Little Love advert, which was released today (November 13), was inspired by random acts of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown.

But while some believed the heartwarming festive feature was well worth the yearly wait, others strongly disagreed.

John Lewis Christmas advert has left viewers divided this year (Credit: YouTube/John Lewis & Partners)

What happens in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The two-minute advert features random acts of kindness through nine different animation scenes on the run-up to Christmas.

The first clip begins with a little girl helping out a boy after his football is caught in a tree.

Animation then kicks in to show the young boy assisting a snowman.

The sweet advert also features animated pigeons, a hedgehog, a hairdresser, plus a family at Christmas.

The final moment shows a nurse applying a heart-shaped sticker to the glasses of a little girl.

As the festive advert comes to an end, the message “Give a Little Love” appears on the screen.

The special message is followed by: “Together we can make a big difference.”

John Lewis hopes the ad, which is a joint effort with Watroise, will raise £5 million for the Give a Little Love charity campaign.

The advert begins with a little boy and girl (Credit: YouTube/John Lewis & Partners)

What did viewers say?

The Give A Little Love advert came at the perfect time for some viewers.

One commented: “I love the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert its better than I thought it was going to be for this year. It’s heartwarming, creative, has a strong message of give a little love and most importantly it’s supporting @HomeStartUK & @FareShareUK which is a wonderful thing.”

Another added: “John Lewis advert is not quite as intense as usual, and I am thankful for that.”

A third pointed out its meaningful message, stating: “Love it or hate it I think this is the main thing #GiveALittleLove.”

There are nine different animation and live action scenes (Credit: YouTube/John Lewis & Partners)

However, others were seriously unimpressed.

One said: “Not a fan of the John Lewis Christmas ad, all that build up and hope for THAT.”

A second wrote: “If 2020 wasn’t bad enough the John Lewis advert didn’t even bang. Looking to u Sainsbury’s.”

Another added: “Days of the John Lewis Christmas advert is over. It’s a nice advert (has a nice message and all that) but it’s not Christmassy.”

What did John Lewis say?

Sharing the advert on their official Twitter profile, John Lewis wrote: “This Christmas we want to #GiveALittleLove with @Waitrose.

“Because together we can make a big difference. Help us give a little love to families in need with @HomeStartUK and @FareShareUK.”

The feature comes hours after the release of McDonald’s 2020 Christmas advert, which left viewers sobbing.

The festive ad featured a story of a mother and son who are struggling to reconnect over Christmas.

