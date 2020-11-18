One host was missing from This Morning today (Wednesday November 18 2020) – so where was Holly Willoughby?

The show started as normal with the famous theme tune, but viewers were quickly told that one half of the famous presenting duo was absent.

While Phillip Schofield was on set, Holly was missing.

Holly was notably absent from This Morning… Where’s Holly Willoughby? (Credit: ITV)

Where’s Holly Willoughby?

Holly Willoughby, 39, was not on the set of This Morning on Wednesday November 18 2020.

Instead, she was replaced by This Morning favourite Alison Hammond.

Welcoming the viewers to the show, Alison said: “I’m standing in for Holly who’s having a well deserved break today.”

Neither Phillip nor Alison mentioned whether Holly would return this week.

Holly, who is a mum of three, did not address her day off on social media.

Alison Hammond and Phillip Schofield turned on the Christmas lights at White City (Credit: ITV)

Fans were concerned

Understandably, viewers were disappointed by Holly’s unexpected absence.

Especially as Holly famously adores Christmas and would be missing out on turning on the festive tree lights at White City.

One wrote on Twitter: “Holly Willoughby doesn’t have well deserved days off so something has happened that we’re not being told about #ThisMorning.”

Another simply wrote: “Where is Holly? #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Where is the beautiful Holly today on This Morning? Holly where are you? Hope you’re okay Holly? #missingHolly.”

Holly Willoughby doesn’t have well deserved days off so something has happened that we’re not being told about #ThisMorning — Smile Its Kelvin (@SmileItsKT) November 18, 2020

What did Holly Willoughby miss?

Viewers saw Phillip and Alison turning on the Christmas lights at TV Centre at White City.

Phillip and Alison also chatted to Matthew Wright about the latest I’m a Celeb gossip.

They also discussed the latest lockdown rules, and how Christmas is going to be different this year.

Popular TV host Alison Hammond has a huge fan following (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tuesday’s This Morning?

This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo got a telling off from Holly Willoughby for flirting with her mum on yesterday’s episode of the show (Tuesday November 17).

The hilarious scene came when Gino, 44, was teaching Holly how to make scrambled eggs Italian style.

But when Gino decided to address Holly’s mum directly – who makes scrambled eggs in the microwave – Holly screeched: “Don’t flirt with my mum!”

During the same show, Gino stunned viewers with a rude comment after showing up late to his cooking segment.

The Family Fortunes host was on Tuesday’s programme to give a masterclass on truffle.

He cooked scrambled eggs with truffle, a milanese with shavings of truffle and a pasta dish, again with truffle.

Gino joked: “Two-and-a-half minutes! Took my dad 65 seconds to do me.”

This Morning continues every weekday mornings on ITV at 10am.

