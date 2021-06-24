This Morning favourite Heather Bone celebrated her 41st birthday surrounded by friends and family today (June 24).

Heather was recently given just three months to live after her breast cancer spread to her brain.

And she captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on This Morning earlier this week, winning £2,000 for her “farewell party”.

This Morning favourite Heather Bone celebrated her birthday today (Credit: ITV)

How did Heather Bone celebrate her birthday?

The party appears to have acted as a warm up for Heather’s farewell party which she’s hosting in two parts next month.

She told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she’ll celebrate with family on July 3 and friends on July 31.

Mum-of-two Heather also revealed her fears that Boris Johnson and the COVID restrictions could force her to cancel her send off.

However, that certainly wasn’t the case with her garden party today.

Heather won £2,000 for her farewell party (Credit: ITV)

This Morning favourite Heather turns 41

Earlier this week, before TV fame came calling, Helen took to Instagram to tell her friends and family they were welcome to pop over for tea and cake today.

Soon, a marquee was erected, along with balloons, banners and bunting.

Heather shared her party with Mandy Prince, who turned 40 and has been a “massive support” to Heather.

She was also serenaded by Craig David via video – something she posted to Instagram.

And received a lovely bunch of flowers that she posted on her Stories.

What did Heather’s fans say about the party?

Heather’s new fans were thrilled that her birthday celebrations could go ahead – with many saying they were happy the sun decided to shine for her big day.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Heather what an incredible lady you are hope you have a magical day.

“Hope you have a beautiful day full of blessings,” said one well wisher.

Another added: “Happy birthday beautiful lady.”

A third said: “Hope you have a lovely day and the best party ever.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Heather what an incredible lady you are hope you have a magical day,” said another.

How much has Heather’s GoFundMe page raised now?

Heather’s sister-in-law started the page to raise money for Heather’s big farewell party.

Money raised will also give Heather peace of mind that her teenage sons will be cared for after she’s gone.

As we went to press, the total raised had almost reached £14,000.

That’ll be one hell of a party, Heather!

If you want to donate, visit Heather’s page here.

