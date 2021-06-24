Earlier this week, This Morning host Holly Willoughby revealed that she didn’t wear knickers in bed.

However, while it caused a bit of a stir with viewers and co-host Phillip Schofield, experts say the blonde presenter is actually doing the right thing.

During a segment on This Morning about wearing pants under your pyjamas, Phil asked Holly if she wore knickers under hers.

Holly erupted into fits of giggles and declared: “No pants! No pants! Stop making me say no pants on TV!”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is right, experts say

Ditching your knickers like Holly may be better for your vaginal health, experts have said.

Yes, sleeping without underwear can actually be a good thing for your vagina.

Dr Deborah Lee explained that wearing knickers in bed is a personal choice.

However, if you’re susceptible to vaginal candidiasis – or thrush – then going commando could help.

She said: “Candida is caused by an overgrowth of yeasts, which like to grow in warm, moist places.

“Wearing pants in bed, especially if these are made of synthetic fabrics, and if you tend to suffer from episodes of candidiasis, may well be a causative factor.”

The reason is that bacteria and yeast infections thrive in a moist , warm environment. So not wearing underwear overnight reduces this.

Dr Zahra Ameen, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at the Cadogan Clinic agreed.

Dr Ameen told ED!: “Women who are experiencing recurrent thrush are also advised to consider not wearing underwear overnight to reduce the chance of infections.

“The reason is that bacteria and yeast infections thrive in a moist, warm environment. So not wearing underwear overnight reduces this.”

Leaving knickers off at night ‘may help improve vaginal irritation’

And that’s not the only thing to worry about.

“Similarly many women suffer from vulvitis – inflammation of the vulvovaginal area, due to sensitivity to hygiene products, washing powders, preservatives, chemicals and dyes,” Dr Lee added

“Occluding the vulvovaginal area in undergarments, and baking them under the duvet, is not likely to improve the situation!”

She continued: “If women are accustomed to going to bed with their knickers on and it’s not causing any issues, there is no reason to change.

“But if they suffer from symptoms of vaginal irritation, leaving their knickers off at night may be one way of helping improve the situation.

“If they do want to wear underwear in bed, cotton underwear is likely to be the best option,” she said.

‘Don’t suffer in silence’

“If a woman is concerned about any vulvovaginal symptom – such as burning, stinging, soreness or painful sex – she would be advised to see her GP or visit the sexual health clinic.

“And, although this may be upsetting and embarrassing, there is much that can be done to help.

“She should not suffer in silence.”

Dr Deborah Lee is from the Dr Fox Pharmacy, a fully regulated UK online doctor and pharmacy service managed by NHS GPs.

