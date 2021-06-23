Heather Bone appeared on This Morning again today (June 23) and told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she fears Boris Johnson may force her to cancel her planned farewell party.

Heather, who has terminal cancer and three months to live, appeared on the show yesterday.

She won £2k on Dosh on Your Doorstep and said she was planning to spend it on a party to say goodbye to all her family and friends.

Heather is just 40 and has two teenage sons aged 15 and 16.

Heather Bone appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

So what happened with Heather Bone on This Morning today?

Heather said she’d been up most of the night reading messages from well-wishers.

She then told Holly and Phil how the party planning was going, sharing her fears over the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Heather said: “It’s going really well. I’ve just got to wait and hope Boris does not change it .

“All my family booked up for the 3rd, but because Boris then moved it, they can’t move it to another date.”

She added: “So we’re going to have a small little gathering in the garden on the 3rd then we’re going to have friends on the 31st of July.”

Heather won £2k for her farewell party yesterday (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react to Heather’s appearance?

This Morning viewers once again reached for the Kleenex, taking to social media to pay tribute to courageous Heather.

Some also offered advice when it comes to party planning in the middle of the pandemic.

“Heather, my advice to you. Sod what Boris says and have that party! You truly deserve it,” said one.

“Heather, have as many as you want at your party!” declared another.

“Ah, lovely Heather again. Just have your party girl, stuff the rules!” said a third.

Another added: “Have your party Heather. Dominic Cummings will probably be having or had a big barbecue in his garden!”

Hosts Phil and Holly were moved by Heather’s story (Credit: ITV)

So how can you donate to Heather’s party fund?

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Heather and her family.

It’ll help pay for the party and give Heather some peace of mind that her boys will be looked after in the future.

At the time of writing, almost £10,000 had been donated to the fund.

You can donate here.

