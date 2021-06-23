Camilla Tominey has revealed her children have received death threats, following her coverage on Meghan Markle.

The 42-year-old journalist often appears on This Morning to discuss the latest royal headlines.

However, it isn’t all positive news.

This Morning royal expert Camilla Tominey has hit out at trolls (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning expert Camilla Tominey say?

Earlier today (June 23), Camilla took to social media to share the negative impact her reporting has had.

It came after a user claimed she’s “obsessed” with Meghan.

The user wrote: “@CamillaTominey you’re obsessed with #Meghan, you go around spreading LIES about her and her family, she lives in your vile jealous head 24/7.

“YOU ARE THE TROLL. You’ll never be as important or as fabulous, or as dignified as Meghan, and it tortures you.”

Furthermore, they added the current trending hashtag, “Camilla Tominey Is A Liar”.

However, the comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Your book should be called “Whipping up hatred”. I have received a death threat against my children today – for which I hold people like you partly responsible. Stop spreading online hate and sowing division in the same of “progressiveness”. You are a giant hypocrite. https://t.co/gQaQmrFkJJ — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) June 23, 2021

Camilla hits back

Camilla then hit back: “I have received a death threat against my children today – for which I hold people like you partly responsible.

“Stop spreading online hate and sowing division in the same of ‘progressiveness’. You are a giant hypocrite.”

Meanwhile, Camilla also addressed the threats in a separate message.

The expert shared a screenshot of her email account, which featured a message about her children’s safety.

Camilla added: “We must call out online hate when we see it, which is why I am posting this death threat, sent to my website this morning in the name of #HarryandMeghan ‘fandom’.

Camilla updates fans on Meghan and Harry headlines (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Never be cowed by these abject hypocrites.

“Fight for the right to disagree agreeably #stoponlinehate.”

And it didn’t take long for her followers to show their support.

We must call out online hate when we see it

One said: “Sorry to read that, Camilla. No journalist deserves that for simply doing their job. Hope you, D and the kids are okay.”

In addition, second added: “So sorry this has happened. Please don’t let these dreadful people win. You’re brave to expose them. I hope you live in a caring community.”

A third wrote: “That’s vile. I hope you have passed this on to the police.”

Who is Camilla and is she married?

Meanwhile, Camilla is known for being the associate editor for Politics and Royals at The Telegraph.

She also writes a weekly column for the newspaper.

Camilla married her husband Dominic, a commercial manager, in 2005.

Furthermore, the couple share three children – two daughters and a son.

Occasionally, she shares personal stories of her family in her articles.

However, the family, who live in Hertfordshire, are relatively private.

