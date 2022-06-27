The Wanted star Tom Parker‘s ashes will be made into jewellery for his children, his grieving widow Kelsey Parker has revealed.

Kelsey explained her plans and how she’ll keep Tom close to their kids’ hearts forever.

The popular singer died earlier this year after an 18-month battle with brain cancer.

Kelsey Parker revealed her plans following the death of her The Wanted star husband Tom (Credit: YouTube)

Kelsey’s plans for The Wanted star Tom Parker’s ashes

Kelsey told OK! of her plans to keep a piece of Tom close to her children’s hearts forever.

She is making arrangements to turn his ashes into jewellery.

Not only will the couple’s children Aurelia, three this week, and Bodhi, 18 months, be given the jewellery, Kelsey and Tom’s mum Noreen will wear it too.

It will be something really special the kids can have.

Kelsey said: “It will be something really special the kids can have and it will be given to them at a certain time, but I don’t know when yet.”

‘I have no other choice but to deal with it’

Tom’s widow also revealed that the past few months have understandably been “up and down”.

But she said there are two reasons that make her get up every single morning – her gorgeous kids.

“The last few months have been massively up and down. But I get up and get on with it for my kids. I’ve got to continue and I have to actually pave something for them. I am the mum now so that’s it,” she said.

She continued: “They have lost their dad so they need me to be as strong as possible for them at the moment. I think people are like: ‘Wow, I can’t believe she is actually dealing with it,’ but I don’t really have any other choice but to deal with it.”

The jewellery is a way to keep Tom close to the hearts of Aurelia and Bodhi (Credit: YouTube)

‘He’s dead and he’s not coming back’

Kelsey recently revealed how she’s explained to Aurelia that her dad had died.

She told Lorraine Kelly on her morning TV show: “I’ve been really honest but still every day she talks about him and she doesn’t quite understand that he’s not coming back.

“I’ve been really blunt and said he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back. But she doesn’t really understand.”

