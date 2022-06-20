Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shared an emotional video with her children to mark Father’s Day.

Posting on Instagram, Kelsey, 32, filmed a touching message to her followers.

She sat with Aurelia, two, with 21-month-old son Bodhi on her lap while she spoke to the camera.

Tom Parker’s family’s message

She said: “We just wanted to jump on and say a massive, massive thank you for all of your messages today. Today will be a hard day for us as a family, but the sun’s shining, he’s out there shining.”

She kissed her daughter on the cheek and said: “Isn’t he? Daddy’s shining on us today.”

It marks their first Father’s Day since Tom’s death. Former singer in boy band The Wanted, Tom tragically died in March at the age of just 33. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour 18 months before.

Kelsey and the family lost Tom in March (Credit Splash News)

Little Bodhi can be seen wearing a superhero top, while daughter Aurelia picked out her favourite dress to wear.

Kelsey wrote: “I had an inbox full of lovely messages before 9am this morning and I can’t tell you how much it helped me put on my best smile and get up this morning.

“Father’s Day is not easy for everyone but it’s a chance to celebrate all the amazing Dads out there including Tom and celebrating him is currently my favourite thing to do. We got this.”

Kelsey wore Tom’s t-shirt, telling followers she is staying as positive as she can.

Tom Parker and Kelsey at their engagement party in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

Aurelia’s tribute to dad Tom

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Kelsey revealed Aurelia’s tribute to Tom for Father’s Day.

She told OK!: “Aurelia’s nursery school has asked me about making cards and they said, ‘We know she will be able to cope with making a card’ and she talks about her dad to them, so I’m more than happy for her to make a card for her dad.

“In years to come, I think it will get harder for the children. This year where they’re young and they don’t really understand it, in years to come we will make it a celebration.

“It will be hard for me, but for the children, I don’t think it will be as hard this year. As they get older, they’ll ask more questions about Father’s Day.”

Tom and Kelsey were childhood sweethearts, meeting when they were teenagers – before he found fame. The couple went on to marry in 2018 and had two children together.

