Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals singer’s ‘romantic’ final moments

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, has opened up in a heartbreaking interview about the singer’s final moments before he died last month.

The 33-year-old lost his 18-month battle with brain cancer in March and now Kelsey has revealed he “was in no pain” when he died.

Tom Parker died on March 30, 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Parker’s final moments

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the mum of two told how his last moments were “romantic” and just the two of them.

Tom was in a hospice in the days before his death. He had a grade four glioblastoma.

Kelsey has told how she was in bed with him and they were together like that for two hours: “I just wanted that time with him,” she said.

“It was romantic, even then.

“Yes we were in a hospice, but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.

“He was always so romantic, loving and caring, and absolutely worshipped the ground I walked on.”

Tom and Kelsey were open about his health battle to help others (Credit: ITV)

Sending her a sign

The widow told how she could see Tom was “still trying to figure a way out of this”, but that she reassured him she would be okay and would make sure she told the kids “everything you want them to know”.

He gave her his wedding ring and she now wears it with her own.

She also revealed how a feather fell down from the sky moments after his death and she believes it was him sending her a sign.

How did Tom Parker die?

The Wanted singer died on March 30.

Kelsey issued a statement to The Sun: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

His funeral was held earlier this month with his The Wanted bandmates carrying his coffin.

Tom and Kelsey met when they were teenagers, before the singer found fame, and went on to marry and have two children together. Aurelia is two and son Bodhi is 18 months.

