The Chase viewers accuse contestant of lying about his age

Telly fans have accused a contestant on The Chase of lying about his age.
On tonight's (February 3 2020) episode of the popular ITV game show, the hopefuls introduced themselves as 33-year old library assistant Lexi, 26-year-old account manager Pete, 70-year-old retired English teacher Helen and 19-year-old chemistry student Amit.
But viewers appeared to be highly sceptical that Pete is, as he claimed, just 26 years old.
One tweeted: "If Pete is 26 then Nwankwo Kanu is is 16. Lies!"
Another wrote, with a monocle emoji: "Second seat is 26 #thechase."
A third wrote, "Pete 26" alongside a GIF that read, "Oh, hell no!"
Someone else joked: "If Pete's 26 then I'm World's Sexiest Man! #TheChase."
A fifth said: "26?... That must have been one hell of a paper round #TheChase."
"26??? #TheChase," demanded a sixth.
"Pete is not 26 #thechase," insisted another.
"26, no #thechase," wrote another sceptical viewer.
Before Pete's turn against tonight's chaser, Mark Labbett, he only managed to get one question right in the cash-builder.
When he faced The Beast he decided to stick with his £1,000 and, after an impressive performance, managed to win a place in the final chase.
Pete wasn't the only contestant on tonight's episode to have his age scrutinised on social media.
A number of viewers rushed to Twitter to point out that retired English teacher Helen didn't look 70 at all.
"Helen looks amazing for 70 #thechase xxx," said one.
"#thechase Helen doesn't look 70, fact," someone else tweeted.
"You have to admit though, she looks incredible for 70. She looks in her mid 40s," wrote another
- The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV
