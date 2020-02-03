The Chase viewers accuse contestant of lying about his age

Telly fans have accused a contestant on The Chase of lying about his age.

On tonight's (February 3 2020) episode of the popular ITV game show, the hopefuls introduced themselves as 33-year old library assistant Lexi, 26-year-old account manager Pete, 70-year-old retired English teacher Helen and 19-year-old chemistry student Amit.

Pete introduced himself as a 26-year-old account manager (Credit: ITV)

But viewers appeared to be highly sceptical that Pete is, as he claimed, just 26 years old.

One tweeted: "If Pete is 26 then Nwankwo Kanu is is 16. Lies!"

Viewers were highly sceptical about his age (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote, with a monocle emoji: "Second seat is 26 #thechase."

A third wrote, "Pete 26" alongside a GIF that read, "Oh, hell no!"

Someone else joked: "If Pete's 26 then I'm World's Sexiest Man! #TheChase."

Is Pete is 26 then Nwankwo Kanu is is 16. Lies! #TheChase — Chris Bottazzi (@Chrisbottazzi) February 3, 2020

2nd seat is 26 🧐 #thechase — JoJo (@MsJoMo07) February 3, 2020

If Pete's 26 then I'm World's Sexiest Man! #TheChase — Gaz (@shabbagaz84) February 3, 2020

A fifth said: "26?... That must have been one hell of a paper round #TheChase."

"26??? #TheChase," demanded a sixth.

"Pete is not 26 #thechase," insisted another.

"26, no #thechase," wrote another sceptical viewer.

26?.....That must have been one hell of a paper round #TheChase — Slashdot Dashdot (@slashdotdashdot) February 3, 2020

Pete is not 26 #thechase — Victoria ⚜ (@viclegg1) February 3, 2020

Before Pete's turn against tonight's chaser, Mark Labbett, he only managed to get one question right in the cash-builder.

When he faced The Beast he decided to stick with his £1,000 and, after an impressive performance, managed to win a place in the final chase.

He won a place for himself in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Pete wasn't the only contestant on tonight's episode to have his age scrutinised on social media.

A number of viewers rushed to Twitter to point out that retired English teacher Helen didn't look 70 at all.

Viewers were also shocked that Helen is 70 (Credit: ITV)

"Helen looks amazing for 70 #thechase xxx," said one.

"#thechase Helen doesn't look 70, fact," someone else tweeted.

"You have to admit though, she looks incredible for 70. She looks in her mid 40s," wrote another

#thechase helen doesnt look 70 fact — alan hendrix (@Siralanhe) February 3, 2020

Helen looks amazing for 70 #thechase xxx — 😈💋🇿🇦Amy Elizabeth 🤓💋😈 (@AmyLFruitcake85) February 3, 2020

You have to admit though, she looks incredible for 70. She looks in her mid 40's. #thechase — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 3, 2020

