Monday 3rd February 2020
The Chase viewers accuse contestant of lying about his age

Surely not?

By Richard Bell

Telly fans have accused a contestant on The Chase of lying about his age.

On tonight's (February 3 2020) episode of the popular ITV game show, the hopefuls introduced themselves as 33-year old library assistant Lexi, 26-year-old account manager Pete, 70-year-old retired English teacher Helen and 19-year-old chemistry student Amit.

Pete introduced himself as a 26-year-old account manager (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase viewers gobsmacked as Mark Labbett makes all-time record low offer of minus £17k

But viewers appeared to be highly sceptical that Pete is, as he claimed, just 26 years old.

One tweeted: "If Pete is 26 then Nwankwo Kanu is is 16. Lies!"

Viewers were highly sceptical about his age (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote, with a monocle emoji: "Second seat is 26 #thechase."

A third wrote, "Pete 26" alongside a GIF that read, "Oh, hell no!"

Someone else joked: "If Pete's 26 then I'm World's Sexiest Man! #TheChase."

A fifth said: "26?... That must have been one hell of a paper round #TheChase."

"26??? #TheChase," demanded a sixth.

"Pete is not 26 #thechase," insisted another.

"26, no #thechase," wrote another sceptical viewer.

Before Pete's turn against tonight's chaser, Mark Labbett, he only managed to get one question right in the cash-builder.

When he faced The Beast he decided to stick with his £1,000 and, after an impressive performance, managed to win a place in the final chase.

He won a place for himself in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Pete wasn't the only contestant on tonight's episode to have his age scrutinised on social media.

A number of viewers rushed to Twitter to point out that retired English teacher Helen didn't look 70 at all.

Viewers were also shocked that Helen is 70 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase contestant hailed a 'machine' as he 'absolutely demolishes' Jenny Ryan

"Helen looks amazing for 70 #thechase xxx," said one.

"#thechase Helen doesn't look 70, fact," someone else tweeted.

"You have to admit though, she looks incredible for 70. She looks in her mid 40s," wrote another

- The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV

What did you think of tonight's episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

