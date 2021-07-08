Susanna Reid appeared ecstatic as she reunited with Spencer Morgan at Wembley last night, while Piers brushed shoulders with his fans.

The Good Morning Britain star and her former co-host cheered on England as they defeated Denmark in the Euros semi-final.

During the game, Susanna cosied up to Spencer as they watched the Three Lions from the stands.

Susanna Reid reunites with Piers Morgan’s son

Piers is yet to be spotted out with Susanna since his controversial exit from GMB in March.

However, it appears there’s no hard feelings with his eldest son.

Sharing a snap to his profile, Spencer threw his arm around Susanna as the two watched the game.

She is a queen and we’re in it together

He captioned the photo: “Not only did we bring it on the verge of home, but I also bumped into an old friend.

“She is a queen and we’re in it together.”

The pair were also joined by Spencer’s younger brother Bertie.

Susanna Reid reunited with Piers Morgan’s son at Wembley (Credit: Instagram Story/spencermorgan)

While Spencer and Susanna watched from the stands, Piers spent the evening inside a box.

The father and son travelled to Wembley before the host whisked himself off to a separate section.

However, the group reunited at the end of the game.

Spencer filmed his famous dad as he chanted ‘It’s Coming Home’ outside the London stadium.

Furthermore, the group were met to a swarm of fans asking for Piers’ picture.

As the presenter posed for several snaps, Spencer joked: “He loves social distancing.”

Piers Morgan took pictures with his adoring fans after the game (Credit: Instagram Story/spencermorgan)

England game aftermath

Despite an evening of hardcore celebrating, Susanna appeared fresh faced on GMB today (July 8).

But she apologised for her croaky voice.

Chatting to Alastair Campbell, the presenter said: “I would like to apologise this morning for the fact that my voice seems to have descended an octave and that is because yes, I was there, screaming at the top of my lungs.”

Meanwhile, Piers took to Twitter in the aftermath of the memorable match.

He said: “I was 16 months old when England last reached the final of an international tournament. It’s been a long, painful 55 years… Thanks Gareth Southgate, @HKane & the whole magnificent squad for finally putting us out of our agony. Now go win it!”

Susanna and Piers previously hosted the ITV together for five years.

