Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova shares touching family news as Dan Walker supports her

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has shared touching family news with her fans on Instagram.

The Ukrainian star, 32, admitted she ‘couldn’t wait’ for plans to come together while reflecting on a busy live tour.

According to reports earlier this month, Nadiya has split from her footballer fiancé Matija Skarabot.

Further speculation since has linked Nadiya with fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.

However, she has told her followers not to believe everything they read.

A photo published by a tabloid showed Nadiya and Kai locking lips (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What has Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova told fans?

Nadiya indicated she will soon be reunited with her young daughter, who is believed to currently be in Slovenia with Matija.

Sharing a snap on Insta, the ballroom star wrote: “I can’t wait for you to join me in the UK my little princess in couple of weeks.

Read more: Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington ‘confirm’ romance with kiss

“And I am so grateful for FaceTime so I can speak to Mila every day during the tour. It’s the highlight of my day.

“I told her all about Manchester today. Final show here tonight. I hope you enjoy it if you’re coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Support from Dan Walker

Dan Walker was among several famous faces, including Shirley Ballas and Gemma Atkinson, to express their appreciation for the upload.

BBC Breakfast host Dan, 44, has left supportive comments on former Strictly partner Nadiya’s social media posts before.

Earlier this month he offered his pal some supportive words and wish her well for the first legs of the Strictly live tour.

Dan has reached out to his Strictly pro partner while she has been on tour (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

A source previously told MailOnline: “Dan and Nadiya have such a great bond and he has been a pillar of strength and support for her following the break up with Matija.”

However, Dan’s latest comment referred to Nadiya’s relationship with her daughter.

I’m sure you’ll make her proud tonight partner.

He remarked: “I’m sure you’ll make her proud tonight partner.”

Nadiya is looking forward to seeing Mila again as the Strictly live tour draws to a close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did other followers react to Nadiya’s family news?

A clearly affected Shirley Ballas reacted in the comments section: “You are a beautiful soul.”

And Gemma Atkinson made it clear she also found the post emotional by posting several heart emojis.

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker supports Nadiya Bychkova amid Kai Widdrington rumours on tour

Someone else wrote: “So lovely Nadiya. You work so hard but find time for your daughter. Love who you are and what you do.”

And another onlooker cooed: “You are such an amazing dancer and choreographer, and a supermum to your little girl.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.