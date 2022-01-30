Romance has reportedly blossomed on the Strictly tour between Nadiya Bychokova and Kai Widdrington.

And now her show partner Dan Walker has waded in to offer his support after speculation reached fever pitch.

Strictly stars Nadiya and Kai appeared to confirm their romance earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly: What’s happened with Nadiya and Kai on tour?

Earlier this week, after days of rumours swirling, Nadiya and Kai appeared to confirm their romance.

They were pictured kissing at a hotel the cast had been staying at for the Strictly tour.

Last night, Nadiya broke her silence following the stories.

And she told her followers not to believe everything they read.

Sharing a defiant picture of herself on the dance floor, Nadiya said: “Don’t believe everything that is reported in the papers, or what you see.

“I love to dance and that’s what I’m here to do. The warmth and kindness I feel from the audience every night makes it worth it.”

What did Dan Walker say?

Dan, who was partnered with Nadiya for the 2021 series but isn’t on the tour, commented on the post.

He said: “Have a brilliant show tonight partner.”

Dan added the lobster and dancing lady emojis.

Nadiya replied tagging Dan and added the same emojis.

Nadiya was partnered with Dan Walker on Strictly 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Has Nadiya said anything else?

Nadiya posted on Instagram earlier today (January 30).

She shared an adorable photo with her daughter Mila and said she can’t wait to see her.

“I can’t wait for you to join me in the UK my little princess 👸🏼 in couple of weeks,” Nadiya posted.

“And I am so grateful for FaceTime so I can speak to Mila every day during the tour. It’s the highlight of my day.”

When did Nadiya split from her fiancé?

Nadiya and Kai couple are thought to have become close after Nadiya confided in him about her split from fiancé Matija Skarabot.

Kai has also been through a break up, apparently parting ways with his dancer girlfriend Giulia Dotta not long before he made his Strictly debut.

A source previously told The Sun that Kai and Nadiya had forged a very strong friendship on the BBC ballroom show and that they have “incredible chemistry”.

