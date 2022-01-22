Dan Walker has reached out to Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova on Instagram.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, offered his dance pal some motivational words as she prepared to perform on the show’s live tour.

Ukrainian beauty Nadiya, 32, split from her footballer fiancé Matija Skarabot earlier this week, according to reports.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova placed fifth in the 2021 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Dan Walker say in his Instagram message to Nadiya Bychkova?

Dan left a comment on a post uploaded by Nadiya showing her in her full, glamorous get up for the live show in Birmingham.

Wishing her well, supportive Dan commented: “Get out there and do what you do best professional partner. Have a great night.”

Nadiya, echoing his friendly message, noted how she was looking forward to meeting up with Dan and his relatives during the tour.

She replied: “Thank you partner. I will see you and your beautiful family in Sheffield.”

“They can’t wait,” Dan responded back.

In a separate post on his own account, Dan expressed how delighted he was to see Nadiya continuing their lobster gag.

Dan previously dressed up as a huge crustacean for their Halloween routine.

Dan and Nadiya have such a great bond.

Sharing a pic of Nadiya with her claws up, Dan captioned it: “Thank you to everyone who has sent me the picture of @nadiyabychkova rocking the lobster on the #Strictly live tour.

“Glad to see it’s still going strong #LobsterOnTour.”

‘A pillar of strength’

A few days ago, MailOnline reported Dan that has already demonstrated great support for his former dance partner at a difficult time.

A source claimed: “Dan and Nadiya have such a great bond and he has been a pillar of strength and support for her following the break up with Matija.”

In addition, a second source added: “Dan and Nadiya enjoy a deep, special bond and this has really helped her to get on with her new life following the split. It’s really wonderful to see. They are a great couple of friends.”

