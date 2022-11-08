Strictly star Hamza Yassin makes shock weight loss confession

Strictly star Hamza Yassin has consistently wowed on the dance floor every week, but his hard work has resulted in more than just amazing scores from the judges as he’s made a weight loss confession.

The wildlife cameraman recently revealed he has dropped an astonishing amount of weight in the six weeks he has been on Strictly Come Dancing.

So far in the new series of the hit dancing show, Hamza has impressed the public and judges with a number of incredible and jaw-dropping routines.

Not only has the 32-year-old won the hearts of the nation, but he is also one of the favourites tipped to win the prestigious glitterball trophy too.

Hamza has opened up about his amazing weight loss (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly: Hamza Yassin makes shock weight loss confession

As expected, there are a ton of health benefits to Hamza’s gruelling nine hours a day training with partner Jowita Przystal.

He recently opened up about his incredible weight loss from Strictly, saying he feels ‘fitter’ and ‘healthier’.

Speaking to OK!, Hamza said his weight when he first started the show in September was 118.6kg.

“Now, it’s 112.5kg. So it’s roughly a kilo a week. I feel fitter, healthier. I have more of a spring in my step,” he revealed.

Hamza says he has a ‘spring in his step’ following his weight loss (Credit: BBC)

Hamza revealed 20lb weight loss earlier this month on GMB

Last month, Hamza left Richard Madeley stunned after revealing his incredible weight loss in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

During their chat, Richard pointed out Hamza‘s appearance and asked if he had lost weight.

Now, it’s 112.5kg. So it’s roughly a kilo a week. I feel fitter, healthier. I have more of a spring in my step.

Richard asked: “Is it an optical illusion or is there a lot less of you than there was when you started?

“I’m going to ask you, you’ve lost weight haven’t you?”

Hamza smiled and replied: “Yes, I have.”

Hamza appeared on GMB last month where he revealed his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

How much weight did Hamza lose?

Co-host Richard then asked Hamza how much weight he has lost.

He revealed: “I’ve lost eight and a half kilos, 20 pounds. Nearly a stone.”

However, Richard corrected him and said: “Over a stone. Good grief!”

Hamza continued: “Nine hours a day we’re trying to train and it’s hard on the body. My knees and legs are hurting.”

Last week’s show saw Hamza and professional partner Jowita wow the judges with their cha cha, opening the show with a huge score of 38.

An eight from Craig Revel Horwood and 10s from Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse meant that the couple topped the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 12, at 6.55pm.

