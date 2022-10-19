Strictly star Hamza Yassin reveals 20lb weight loss as Richard Madeley stunned

Hamza Yassin has revealed his incredible weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing today leaving Richard Madeley stunned.

Hamza and his professional partner Jowita Przystał appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to discuss their Strictly journey so far.

But during the chat, Richard pointed out Hamza‘s appearance and asked if he had lost weight.

Hamza revealed he’s lost 20 pounds on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Hamza Yassin weight loss

Richard asked: “Is it an optical illusion or is there a lot less of you then there was when you started?

“I’m going to ask you, you’ve lost weight haven’t you?”

Hamza smiled and replied: “Yes, I have.”

Richard asked: “How much?”

Hamza revealed: “I’ve lost eight and a half kilos, 20 pounds. Nearly a stone.”

GMB today

However, Richard corrected him and said: “Over a stone. Good grief!”

Hamza continued: “Nine hours a day we’re trying to train and it’s hard on the body. My knees and legs are hurting.”

Hamza and Jowita wowed with their performance last weekend as they bagged an impressive 39 points out of 40 from the judges.

They danced the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! and even threw in some tricky lifts.

During his interview on GMB, Hamza admitted he did feel fear throughout the dance.

Richard asked Hamza about his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I came close to dropping her. There were a few times where the last lift, I wobbled. Luckily, I caught her.

“There was certain fear through the whole dance.”

On the judges’ scoring, Hamza admitted: “I was just flabbergasted. I just wanted to finish the routine and do it correctly. We don’t really think of the scores much. But we just wanted to finish it and do it correctly.”

Following his performance last weekend, Hamza shared a touching message to Instagram.

Hamza opened up about his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Hamza on Instagram

He wrote: “What-a-night! I would like to thank everyone who voted for @jowitaprzystal and I to stay in this amazing competition. We appreciate all the love, support and the messages you guys have been sending us. So thank you very much.”

He then added: “I would like to take the time and thank @jennytaps1 and @patrickhelm for helping us with this wonderful choreography.

“And finally… Jowita; you are a magnificent, fearless strong woman and all the praise should really be directed at you. You are one of a kind! So thank you.”

This weekend will see the pair perform a Quickstep to Imagine Dragons’ track On Top of the World, representing the BBC’s nature programming.

The Strictly stars will honour 100 years of the BBC this Saturday with the routines being themed on some of BBC’s programming.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday October 22 at 6:40pm.

