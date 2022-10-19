Richard Madeley slams Strictly amidst fears for Hamza after ‘silly’ Richie and Giovanni decision

Strictly star Hamza Yassin appeared on Good Morning Britain today and Richard Madeley questioned him on his upcoming performance this weekend.

BBC cameraman Hamza will perform a Quickstep to Imagine Dragons’ track On Top of the World, representing the BBC’s nature programming.

This weekend, all the Strictly Come Dancing routines will pay tribute to 100 years of the BBC.

Hamza and Jowita appeared on GMB today to talk about their Strictly journey so far (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Hamza Yassin on GMB today

However, after hearing Hamza’s upcoming routine, Richard was quick to ask about the outfit he’ll be wearing.

He said: “You’re not going to dress up as an animal are you?”

Hamza replied: “No…”

Richard continued: “That’s what they did for Richie [Anderson], a silly animal costume! Ruined them.”

As Strictly fans know, Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice were voted out following their Movie Week performance which saw them wearing animal costumes.

Richard Madeley hit out at Strictly over Richie and Giovanni’s costumes (Credit: BBC)

Good Morning Britain today

Many viewers criticised the show for putting the pair in the costumes, with some saying they were ‘done dirty’.

Elsewhere in his interview on Good Morning Britain, Hamza admitted his fears during last weekend’s programme.

He and partner Jowitza Przystal performed a Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! and had a few tricky lifts.

That’s what they did for Richie, a silly animal costume!

Hamza told Richard and co-host Susanna Reid: “I came close to dropping her. There were a few times where the last lift, I wobbled. Luckily, I caught her.”

He continued: “There was certain fear through the whole dance.”

Richard Madeley asked Hamza Yassin about his Saturday’s costume for Strictly (Credit: ITV)

For the performance, Hamza and Jowita received an incredible 39 points out of 40.

They were given 10s from judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse and a nine from Craig Revel Horwood.

Speaking about the judges’ scoring, Hamza said: “I was just flabbergasted. I just wanted to finish the routine and do it correctly.

“We don’t really think of the scores much. But we just wanted to finish it and do it correctly.

Hamza’s performance on Strictly

“All we wanted was a six from Craig.”

Strictly fans have been loving Hamza on the show and have even called for him to win the series following last Saturday’s performance.

One person said on Twitter: “I don’t care what else happens in the rest of the series, I want Hamza and Jowita to win.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Absolutely LOVE Hamza. He’s my vote to win.”

After that, a third tweeted: “Hamza wins it for me tonight. Can’t believe how amazing that dance was!”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blow for fans as BBC bosses ‘ignore pleas to make huge change to show this year’

Strictly continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22), from 6:40pm.

Who is your Strictly Come Dancing winner so far? Is it Hamza? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.