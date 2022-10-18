Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fans have reportedly been dealt a blow amid claims BBC bosses have ignored pleas to make a huge change to the show this year.

Fans want the BBC to change filming of the results shows so as to avoid spoilers.

However, it seems as though their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova became the latest stars to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 fans dealt huge blow

The BBC is under increasing pressure from Strictly fans to make some major changes to how the show is filmed.

Ever since 2008, the Strictly results show has been pre-recorded.

It used to be recorded live on Sunday nights. However, the change was made when Sir Bruce Forsyth found it difficult to record two shows in a row.

For a few years now, a Twitter account with 50,000 followers has been announcing who has been voted off the show. They do this hours before viewers are meant to find out.

Audience members are sworn to secrecy about the results. Therefore, it’s unclear how the Twitter user gets his insider information.

The Twitter user has vowed to continue spoiling results until the results show is filmed live.

Kaye and Kai were the first to leave the series – and the first exit be spoiled by the Twitter user (Credit: BBC)

Twitter user spoiling Strictly results

Speaking to The Sun back in 2017, the Twitter user said that it’s ludicrous that the BBC still pre-records the results show.

“It is the BBC who makes the spoiler possible,” they said. They then said there is a simple fix to stop them from spoiling results.

“Broadcast the show live,” they said.

Producers have tried to stop the user’s spoilers in the past. However, they have been unsuccesful.

An insider recently spoke to The Sun about why the BBC won’t record the results show live.

“Some people have said the BBC should consider filming two live shows — one on Saturday and one on Sunday — but doing that would cost huge amounts of money,” they claimed.

“Others have suggested that the results show should air directly after the main show, but that denies fans the chance of two helpings of their favourite programme over consecutive nights.”

“The lesser of the evils is simply to ignore any online chatter about who is in the dance-off and who has been sent home. Or just ignore social media as much as possible.”

Jayde could well be the next to leave (Credit: BBC)

Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 next?

Speaking of Strictly exits, bookmakers have revealed who they think will leave the show next.

Bookmaker BetVictor have revealed that James Bye and Amy Dowden, as well as Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer, are joint favourites to leave the show next.

James and Jayde are 9/4 to exit the show on Sunday (October 23).

Ellie Taylor is currently at 5/1 to be voted off next, whilst Tony Adams is at 11/2.

At the other end of the scale are Helen Skelton (66/1) and Hamza Yassin (80/1), who look pretty safe at the moment.

“The market predicted right last week as Matt Goss was eliminated, after a shock dance-off with Kym Marsh who is now 8/1 to be next eliminated,” Sam Boswell of BetVictor said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 22 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

